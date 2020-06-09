While the COVID-19 pandemic has changed our daily lives and our way of thinking, one thing has stayed constant — the opioid and heroin epidemic.
Over the past few years, New Jersey has been struck by the disease of addiction. It’s hard to find a family that hasn’t been touched in some way, just as I have. As a member of the New Jersey General Assembly, I am proud of the work I do with those in recovery as well as those looking to access treatment.
Now, as we flatten the curve and take the fight against COVID-19 head-on, we can’t forget about those suffering from the disease of addiction.
In the past two months alone, New Jersey is projected to have lost as many of 500 precious lives to suspected drug-related deaths. In that same period, law enforcement and EMS personnel have deployed a projected 2,300 units of naloxone. Both numbers have increased from 2019 to 2020.
That’s why I’m sponsoring legislation (A-3869) to increase access to naloxone through co-prescription. Under the bill, if you’re someone who has a history of a substance-use disorder, who is taking high-dose opioids for pain, or who has a prescription for a benzodiazepine that is concurrent to the patient’s opioid prescription — like prescribing Xanax and Vicodin together — you’ll also be given a prescription for naloxone at least once a year.
When you get your Rx, you’ll take it to your local pharmacy and get your naloxone covered by your health insurance, every New Jersey-based health insurance company covers it. Then it will be in your house or place of business in case you need it — but hopefully, you won’t.
Increasing access to opioid overdose reversal drugs (such as naloxone) isn’t a new idea. My colleague, Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, passed legislation mandating that every high school in New Jersey carry it. Together, we’ve successfully fought for laws to lift restrictions on first responders deploying naloxone, while at the same time working to better recovery housing for individuals in need. This isn’t a new fight, but it’s ongoing, and we can’t lose sight even during these trying times.
According to a newly released JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association) study just a few weeks ago, they concluded, “opioids prescribed to family members were associated with increased risk of pharmaceutical opioid overdose, independent of opioids prescribed to youth. Further intervention efforts targeting youth and families are needed, including counseling patients about risks of opioids to youth in their families.” By co-prescribing naloxone with opioids, we’re doing just that — educating patients and parents alike.
Almost every day, I tune in to watch Gov. Phil Murphy’s heartbreaking daily news conference about the number of lives lost and hospitalized to COVID-19. Our frontline EMS and health care workers are already overburdened. Our hospitals are doing double time to keep up with patients. By increasing access to naloxone, we can help alleviate that burden now and in the future.
I have every confidence that this bill will save lives. The science and data backs it up. The CDC agrees, and this legislation mirrors its guidelines. When the Legislature reconvenes, I’ll be pushing to have this bill heard so we can save lives. It’s the only thing that matters.
Assemblyman John Armato, of Buena Vista Township, represents the 2nd Legislative District in Atlantic County. He serves on the Assembly Health Committee and has been a volunteer firefighter/EMS and a certified recovery coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.