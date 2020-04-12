Dear Readers and Local Advertisers:
You’ve heard it said many times during this national emergency that “we’re all in this together.”
It’s true. On so many levels right now, even as we strive to stay apart to crush the curve of this viral pandemic, we’re joined in this fight to save lives, community and our economy.
Here in South Jersey, that means small businesses, which are the cornerstones of our communities, the foundation on which much of our lives are built and revolve around.
And right now, small businesses are hurting. These businesses, many of them run by our neighbors, family and friends, depend upon the support of you, their loyal customers.
And that can be hard to do, as some businesses have closed, or are adapting to new rules put in place for our safety.
But there is a way we can all help.
Here at The Press, we’re launching two new programs to help local businesses stay connected and open during these difficult times.
The first is called “Shop Local.” It’s an online marketplace we’ve created that will connect local businesses with consumers by allowing residents to purchase a gift card from one of our many local advertisers.
Shop Local is one way we can help — our hope is that through this new partnership, we can foster connections to all the vitally important local businesses that need support now.
We know local businesses are really struggling with cash flow. Some can’t open their doors because they’re doing their part by following the governor’s orders. Through this program, though, they can still remain “open” online by making gift cards available for use later.
We hope this helps businesses in need of cash to cover their overhead expenses. We think it will also give consumers the flexibility to shop at a later date or through the merchant’s online e-commerce option.
The best part of these campaigns is that they are both FREE to our local businesses, thanks to our two sponsors, First National Bank of Absecon and State Farm — Carinne Leisey-Gulati, both of whom have stepped forward to cover the cost of the program. We are extremely appreciative of those two sponsors’ willingness to help support these programs.
Local businesses interested in signing up for this free program can register their business at https://www.cognitoforms.com/Wehaa/BuyLocalGiftCardDirectory or contact Michele Potts, our director of Digital Marketing at mpotts@pressofac.com. Consumers who would like to purchase gift cards from these businesses should visit https://localbusiness.lee.net/press-of-atlantic-city. This list will continue to grow as more advertisers sign up so please check back often for the most up to date listings.
The second program we’ve launched is called “Yes We’re Open.” This is a separate platform that tells our readers and online subscribers what local businesses are open. You can get other information about each of those businesses by clicking thru their name. Local businesses interested in signing up for this free program can register their business at pressofatlanticcity.com/pages/ support_local_now_submission.html. Consumers who would like to learn more about those businesses can visit that directory at pressofatlanticcity.com/localbusinesses.
Mark Blum is the publisher of The Press of Atlantic City.
