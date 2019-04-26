There’s almost always one house in the neighborhood with no owner, but an infamous reputation.
In New Jersey, we’ve all seen a home like this before. Overgrown lawn, broken window shutters, holes in the backyard fence. It’s an eyesore in an otherwise beautiful neighborhood. And it drives the neighbors who have to walk or drive past it each day absolutely crazy.
More often than not, these homes have one thing in common; they are going through the lengthy process of foreclosure, and the end may be nowhere in sight.
Our state is in a serious foreclosure crisis. Since 2015, New Jersey has led the nation in foreclosures, with nearly 70,000 properties going through the foreclosure process in 2017. This is a sharp contrast to the rest of the country, which as a whole is experiencing 13-year lows. As of March, the national foreclosure rate was one in 2,312 mortgages, while New Jersey’s rate stood at one in every 1,021 homes.
Sadly, the Atlantic City area reportedly has one of the highest foreclosure rates among U.S. metropolitan areas with populations of at least 200,000. In 2018, Atlantic City saw 2.37 housing units per thousand with foreclosure filings. Atlantic County as a whole in March held a foreclosure rate of 0.19 percent, or 1 in 524 homes.
The Great Recession hit New Jersey hard, and we’ve struggled with a high foreclosure rate ever since. As we continue crawling out from a devastating economic hole, it’s time to come up with solutions aimed to keep people in their homes and reduce the number of vacant properties in our neighborhoods.
The Legislature took several important steps towards this goal last month. The Assembly approved an extensive package of nine bills to expand protections for homeowners in the foreclosure process, speed up the sale of foreclosed homes, better assess foreclosure data, extend mortgage relief for homeowners impacted by Hurricane Sandy and make the overall foreclosure process fairer for homeowners.
Tackling these issues will boost property values and home prices, and make our state a more desirable place to live for both buyers and homeowners. Most importantly, it will help prevent some New Jerseyans from losing their homes. Just as no one likes to see an eyesore on their block, no one wants to see a family forced out of their home because they’ve fallen on difficult times.
This problem won’t be solved overnight. If we further our efforts to address the foreclosure crisis, the process will become far less burdensome for homeowners and neighbors.
One day, we won’t see New Jersey top the list of nationwide foreclosures. That’s something every homeowner, regardless of their mortgage status, can look forward to.
Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, of Northfield, represents New Jersey’s 2nd Legislative District, spanning Atlantic County, in the General Assembly. He recently sponsored several bills (A664, A4997, A5005, A5019 and A5096) to combat New Jersey’s foreclosure crisis.