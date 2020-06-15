(This spring, The Press asked community leaders for updates on their efforts as they fight for change.)
We are living through unprecedented and challenging times. The coronavirus pandemic has affected our day-to-day lives, and will for the foreseeable future. As we slowly reopen, there are still impacts to the environment that keep occurring. Climate change is getting worse, air and water pollution continue to impact public health, toxic sites aren’t getting cleaned up, and damaging projects are moving forward.
We are seeing some benefits like better air quality, but these are temporary. Despite the health emergency, the environment doesn’t wait, climate impacts don’t wait, and sea-level rise doesn’t slow down.
The pandemic highlighted our environmental problems. Overburdened communities have been hit hardest by the health emergency. A Harvard study linked air pollution to coronavirus risk. Instead of tightening regulations and standards, Gov. Phil Murphy signed executive orders that limit public oversight and extend environmental permits without increasing public comment.
The Department of Environmental Protection is considering an air permit for a dangerous LNG facility in Gibbstown. N.J. Turnpike Authority approved a massive highway widening plan, and NJ Transit has proposed a fossil fuel power plant in the Meadowlands. Even during the pandemic, we need to hold the governor accountable.
The South Jersey Transportation Authority still held public hearings after Murphy issued his stay-at-home order. They hid behind the health emergency to push through their toll hikes and Atlantic City Expressway widening projects, despite opposition. After they moved their meetings online, they still refused to look at our comments before approving their capital plan.
Their process was undemocratic and unfair, and the plan will increase greenhouse gases and add over 30 lane miles in the middle of the Pinelands region.
We’re facing the climate crisis as well as the health crisis. New Jersey is one of the most vulnerable states to sea-level rise, chronic flooding and warming temperatures. Streets are underwater in Atlantic City at high tide and fish live in storm drains on Long Beach Island. Cleanups like Price landfill in Egg Harbor Township and the Vineland Chemical Co. are delayed, putting public health at risk. New Jersey still needs to create an Adaptation and Mitigation Plan, fix Coastal Area Facility Review Act (CAFRA) loopholes and establish a coastal commission.
The New Jersey Sierra Club has adapted how it organizes and communicates during the pandemic. It can’t hold conventional rallies, protests or news conferences. Public and legislative hearings are remote, making it harder to lobby and testify.
The club has canceled all in-person activities and members have instead become armchair activists, utilizing virtual hikes, protests, town meetings, and webinars. This makes it harder to get Sierra’s message across and hold the government accountable, but it means that someone going to a 9 a.m. hearing doesn’t have to leave their homes by 7 a.m. to get there.
The people of New Jersey need a version of the Green New Deal, but Murphy’s Reopening Committee is full of corporate lobbyists. We can create jobs and stimulate the economy by encouraging research and development, manufacturing and installation of renewable energy.
Rebuilding the economy needs to be done in an equitable way that supports public health and the environment. We should address worker protection, affordable housing, removing lead from drinking water and protecting environmental justice communities. We need stricter rules and regulations, but we also need to make sure that jobs and benefits go into these communities.
The health emergency has been a wake-up call, and we’re seeing societal changes from it. There’s a growing sense of the importance of community, family and public service. People are becoming Zoom Zealots spending hours on virtual meetings. We’re also seeing people protesting in the streets for justice and equity. We can expand on that with community service programs.
Reestablishing programs like Civilian Conservation Corps Camps, AmeriCorps and VISTA would help young people with college and job training, while getting them involved in education, health care, environmental restoration, and helping the less fortunate.
The pandemic has changed the shape of environmental activism. More people can attend remote hearings, but they don’t allow for the same dialogue or impact. Government agencies are pushing through bad projects without proper public oversight.
I have been director of the N.J. Sierra Club for 22 years, and an environmental activist since before the first Earth Day. In those 50 years, this is one of the most difficult and important. Our message is now more about social justice, equity and health. Climate change awareness is even more heightened. We have one environment. We’re one people on one planet. We need to work together. We may be living during unprecedented times, but the environment doesn’t wait.
Jeff Tittel, of Lambertville, Hunterdon County, is director of the New Jersey Sierra Club.
