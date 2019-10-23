In the first legislative district — encompassing all of Cape May County, most of Cumberland County and part of Atlantic County — 25 of the 35 school districts are facing funding cuts from the state.
Nobody stood up to defend them in the Legislature. That needs to change.
The total cut in state aid for those districts is $42 million, and we have to endure it for another five years. That is already leading to decisions that nobody wants to make, and nobody should have to make. Cutting programs, reducing staff, putting off new textbooks, needed building repairs going unaddressed, and higher property taxes are all on the table now. None of that makes those 25 school districts stronger, and it certainly isn’t fair.
There is no good reason for cutting school funding, especially when the goal is to make sure schools that were underfunded get their fair share. But the 25 districts that are facing cuts weren’t the reason that the other 10 districts didn’t get what they deserve, it was from a lack of solid representation in Trenton.
Right now, South Jersey is getting what it always gets from state government: the short end of the stick. In 2018, a Rutgers-Camden study found that South Jersey’s distressed communities receive 33 percent less aid from Trenton than the Northern part of the state. The problem comes down to property tax relief; we simply aren’t getting our fair share and that hasn’t changed. In fact, the report says the gap is increasing over time.
Two years earlier, another report found the same thing. South Jersey continually gets less funding even though our residents need it more on average than North Jersey. We always get shortchanged. That is no different under the school funding changes that are decimating school districts and making our children worse off. The problems didn’t need to happen, but now it’s our reality.
The Jeff Van Drew team without the congressman is even less effective. They voted against the funding changes but didn’t do a thing to try and stop them. Now, we face higher property taxes while getting less and less in tax relief. The cuts to our children’s schools are salt in the wound.
We need representatives that will fight for fully funding all schools, and that will find ways to actually do it. One way is to rededicate the income tax to school funding, so every school is fully funded. When our schools get the funding they deserve, we will finally get the property tax relief we deserve, because school taxes are the largest piece of the property tax pie.
Right now, the income tax is dedicated to property tax relief. Most of it goes to school funding anyway, but only about 60 percent that goes to school funding is actually going directly to our students. Every school needs every bit it can get to provide the best education possible for our children. And since we aren’t getting our share of property tax relief, by guaranteeing full funding for all 35 of the school districts noted above, South Jersey won’t be forgotten.
We can eat away at that piece of pie until we are all full. We just need people in Trenton who are willing to fight for us.
Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan are Republican candidates for state Assembly in the 1st Legislative District. Simonsen is mayor of Lower Township and a former vice principal and current athletic director for Lower Cape May Regional School District. McClellan is an Ocean City councilman and a director in the Cape May County sheriff’s office.
