To all those tea leaf readers who inhabit New Jersey’s political/media world, the difference of opinion between the Legislature’s presiding officers over the administration’s borrowing plan is neither serious nor long lasting and is certainly not indicative of an early fracturing of the unity which has prevailed since 2017.
While Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, was an early proponent of bonding for some $5 billion to bridge the budget gap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, initially opposed it but later softened his stance and acknowledged some level of borrowing would be necessary to overcome an unprecedented fiscal challenge.
The Assembly approved the proposal on a party line vote recently. It is notable that all South Jersey Democrats supported the bill, a demonstration of solidarity that would not have occurred if the southern leaders — including Sweeney — weren’t on board.
Sweeney sought greater clarity on the governor’s proposal but avoided the hard-line opposition that has been a hallmark of his previous positions, particularly on tax and fiscal issues. He stopped short of full-throated support but understood the state confronts a situation unlike any in its history.
Sweeney and Coughlin are on the same page, albeit they may temporarily be on different paragraphs.
The Senate president’s initial reticence is traceable to his insistence that on matters of major consequence, the Legislature’s role in shaping a response must be equal to that of the executive.
There is little doubt the speaker shares that outlook. Under their leadership the Legislature has wrested greater control of the budget process from the executive and has increased its voice significantly in dealing with the governor’s agenda.
Coughlin is the more soft spoken of the two and often appears more conciliatory in seeking compromise and common ground.
Sweeney is outspoken and blunt, willing to engage in the steel cage match that the state’s politics often resemble and to use colorful language to make his point.
He is the quintessential well-balanced Irish politician — he has a chip on both shoulders.
Coughlin has shown flashes of anger on occasion, notably when he was targeted in a television commercial aired by confidants of the governor to pressure the Legislature into accepting budget recommendations.
The united front the two have constructed has served them and their respective caucuses well and neither is about to allow it to be undermined by easily overcome differences of opinion on the bonding/borrowing plan.
While Sweeney’s early reluctance was genuine, he understood the ramifications of inaction could be devastating.
When Murphy warned that a shortfall of as much as $10 billion in the current and forthcoming fiscal years would force massive public employee layoffs and heretofore unimaginable cuts, Sweeney heard the message.
Inaction would also touch the third rail of New Jersey politics — property tax increases in a state in which the average of nearly $9,000 per year has been and will continue to lead the nation.
Sweeney, despite his occasional bull in the china shop style, is insightful and deft at insider politics.
He recognizes that spending cuts alone will not suffice, and he’s not about to lead a Democratic Party campaign in the politically charged 2021 election year saddled with a record of property tax increases, massive cuts in aid to municipalities and school districts, and the layoff of thousands of state and local government workers.
Whatever differences may exist between Sweeney and Coughlin over the bonding proposal will be resolved quickly and quietly and any perceived threat to their unity will disappear.
Sweeney may hold out for some minor tweaks and readjustments in the legislation, but he will steer it through the Senate and he and the speaker will tout it as a sealed agreement that averted a fiscal disaster.
Several Republicans have threatened litigation on constitutional grounds and it is unlikely any GOP senator will support it. They argue that the proposal provides for bond repayment to be derived from state sales tax revenue, but if it falls short, to come from a surcharge on property taxes. Similar language, though, appears almost as boiler plate language in previous bond issues.
At the end of the day, the state will hold the borrowing authority and the Sweeney-Coughlin unity front will stand as strong as it ever did, and the tea leaf readers will move on.
Carl Golden is a senior contributing analyst with the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.
