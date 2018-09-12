No matter the outcome of the recently released report examining the state’s tax structure and spending policies, it accomplished its goal by marching the Legislature to the cliff’s edge, forcing it to peer into the abyss and behold a future in which the state is without resources and unable to meet its constitutional or statutory obligations.
By forcing the issue of how the state raises and spends money onto the legislative agenda, Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Gloucester, has focused attention on the need for a long term, stable and sustainable fiscal framework and to abandon piecemeal solutions whose only goal is to see the state through one year after another and avoid politically uncomfortable decisions.
The report and recommendations compiled by a Sweeney-created panel of individuals with expertise in government tax and finance lays out a future in which government cannot fulfill its most basic functions ranging from education to the environment to public safety. Investing in long term endeavors such as transportation and higher education — two areas that require long term commitments — would be out of the question.
In delivering the proposals, Sweeney sent an unmistakable message: Tax increases will not be considered. Revenue is not in short supply, but spending it effectively is.
For too long, legislatures and governors alike, confronted by budgetary shortfalls and monetary crises, chose the path of least resistance, slapping a blowout patch on the leaky fiscal tire and a Band-Aid on spending’s open wound. The result has been a patchwork of gimmicks or cooking the books to magically produce additional revenue — on paper at least — to cover a looming deficit.
Draining money from dedicated programs and applying it to shore up other areas has also become commonplace.
In delivering budgets, governors have celebrated their successes in reducing the number of gimmicks or one-shot revenues. They should be boasting of no such manipulations rather than fewer.
While Gov. Phil Murphy welcomed the report and pledged to work with the Legislature to sort through its recommendations and identify those on which agreement could be reached, resistance will be fierce on those proposals affecting public employees.
In what would be perhaps the most radical change in public education in modern state history, the commission recommended reducing the number of school districts by half through regionalizing some 300 K-6 and K-8 districts into K-12 ones.
The report contends that such regionalization would result in property tax savings through a more coordinated and streamlined administrative structure and offer a higher quality of education as well.
The growing cost of public pension and health benefits programs was identified as the principal driver of budgetary woes and will, if left unchecked, lead to significant tax increases or drastic spending cuts.
The report recommends new employees be moved into a 401(k) program and health care coverage for all employees be reduced from platinum level to gold.
The New Jersey Education Association and public employee unions already have made their displeasure known, insisting their members are being made scapegoats for the failures of administrations past to adequately fund the systems.
Both believe that, in Murphy, they have a sympathetic governor and will remind him of their unwavering financial and organizational support for his candidacy last year.
The recommendations impacting public employees will be the most contentious and again potentially pit the governor against Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, in a contest for dominance in tax and spending matters.
The commission also recommended greater efforts to convince municipalities to enter shared services agreements to reduce costs while maintaining quality and responsive government. It side-stepped the issue of municipal consolidation, recognizing that any effort to mandate mergers would be futile and too politically risky to undertake.
The report goes to the heart of what troubles New Jerseyans the most — the cost of government and the level of taxes, particularly property taxes, to support it.
Sweeney has taken on the task of convincing his colleagues of the seriousness of the problems they face, that what they see when they gaze into the abyss is a bleak future, one that is real and threatens to overwhelm government.
He must convince them as well that only a program as ambitious and far-reaching study commission’s proposal will ensure survival.
History suggests that legislatures shy away from the ambitious and prefer to tinker instead and preserve the status quo.
Sweeney’s message is clear: Without bold and decisive action, there will be no status quo left to preserve.
Carl Golden is a senior contributing analyst with the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.