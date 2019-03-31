There is almost nothing in life that we can know with absolute certainty. There is an endless amount, though, that we can understand.
Developing an ever better understanding of ourselves and the rest of existence is our fate, an inescapable function and requirement of our unique (as far as we know) high-level awareness and thinking ability.
When I was a child I wanted to know what adults thought about the universe and the place of people in it. Their views were mostly based in religion. Each had a faith and attended weekly services affirming and exploring it. So that is where I first looked for answers to the big questions.
The stories in Sunday school were very interesting, with their miracles and supernatural beings and events, but I found it difficult to accept them as actual history. I could see why people might want to believe in what is essentially magic, but I had already decided that if I were ever granted a wish, it would be for no more wishes for anyone.
To the compelling Christian stories I started adding those of the old Greeks and Romans, and then of the Norse people. These too were fascinating and kind of exotic, with lots of gods, each with different powers and characters.
I came to realize what Joseph Campbell, the great scholar of comparative mythology, said: All myths and religions are true as metaphors. Not literally, but as representations of profound understandings that are difficult to express directly and are better left for people to discover when they’re ready.
Surely most ancient Greeks and Romans — the first scientists and philosophers in the western world — didn’t take them literally. Just as surely some of them did believe that a bunch of gods actually dwelled on nearby Olympus and constantly meddled in human affairs. All religions are hierarchical, and theirs had evolved into a shared practical understanding of the basis of life that left them free to experiment, improve, organize and enjoy a golden age of early civilization.
Since then, science has grown into a rival to religion in explaining the universe and us. Human rivals have a way of becoming foes and by the Renaissance, science and religion were fighting. The church was more powerful and entrenched, but the convincing case that the sun, not Earth, was the center of our part of the universe showed that people would increasingly turn to science for understanding.
That inevitably led to science becoming more like a religion, with the vast majority who believe in its view of people and existence having more faith in it than understanding of it. Today, plenty of the foremost scientists either remain devoted to a traditional religion or see the religious aspect of their science. Theoretical physicists and mathematicians finding God through their exquisite descriptions of the universe have become a cliché.
And yet some believers in science, now as entrenched as the church ever was, attack religion. Perhaps they are insecure. Science so far is remarkably lacking in compassion. Its view of the universe seems to include more death than life. It believes that most of the universe is made up of completely baffling dark energy and dark matter. And it may never be able to address whether the universe had an origin and, if so, what it might be.
Given all that, true scientists should be modest and more respectful of other forms of understanding. With such a small understanding of the basic and most important things, science can’t even rule out that any particular religious belief is literally true.
Animosity between religion and science doesn’t advance understanding. Developing both and cross-pollinating their insights does. That requires compassion and mutual appreciation. It is not by enmity that enmity is ended — an ancient bit of wisdom from religion.
I think it is inevitable that science and religion converge. They are both frameworks created by people not just to understand everything as best they can, but also to provide countless, practical day-to-day benefits. And their subjects are the same: humans and the universe, life, existence, God — however a person chooses to characterize totality and/or unity.
We always and only see from perspective, as the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche pointed out, so relativity is a crucial characteristic of much understanding. Other people’s perspectives may be fulfilling and rewarding in ways we can’t imagine, which is reason enough to be very reluctant to judge them.
Through science and religion we can find a path to a perspective from which we can take in everything with perfect acceptance. We probably wouldn’t want to dwell there, but it would be a blessed experience.
