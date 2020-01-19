The world needs leaders.
Without the courage and vision of leaders, governments can’t govern, businesses can’t grow and communities can’t thrive.
That’s why it’s never too soon to start thinking about fostering leadership. From an early age, students and children are demonstrating their willingness to become a leader. Maybe it’s how they take control of a recess, or help a classmate or friend in distress.
Or maybe it’s how they see the world — not as a problem, or a threat, but as a puzzle to be solved.
Identifying those leaders is an important part of what we do as parents, teachers and mentors every day.
For the past five years, The Press of Atlantic City has helped identify some of the next generation of leaders.
Since 2016, The Press of Atlantic City has worked with community leaders, high school teachers and guidance counselors and others to highlight the accomplishments of South Jersey’s high school seniors who area already making contributions to their communities.
This year, The Press’ Young Leaders Awards program will once again seek to identify and celebrate the accomplishments of 25 of the South Jersey area’s most civic-minded and community-driven high school seniors.
Our search is not for those with the highest academic or athletic achievements. Those qualities count of course, but we’re also looking for those with a keen sense compassion. They are problem solvers, helpers and explorers.
This search could not take place without the help of the community. If you are a teacher, a mentor, a coach — or anyone — who knows of a high school senior in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland or southern Ocean counties who exemplifies these qualities, go to PressofAC.com/youngleaders to nominate this outstanding student.
Nominations must include a letter of recommendation from the nominator (you), as well as a brief essay and a completed form listing accomplishments from the nominee (the student).
All submissions will be judged by an outside panel that will narrow the group.
The talents and achievements of the Top 25 Young Leaders will be honored in a special supplement printed in The Press in which we will tell the stories of each student’s academic skills, diverse extracurricular activities and service to their communities. The Press will celebrate these Young Leaders at an awards breakfast on May 20 at Seaview Hotel & Golf Club in Galloway Township, where they will receive a small scholarship to assist in their college tuition costs.
Nominations end Feb. 28. For more information, to nominate a high school senior or to see a video of last year’s Young Leaders, go to PressOfAC.com/youngleaders.
