Let me make a brief case — now, in the depth of winter — for why South Jersey might be the perfect place to live.
It’s on the most interesting coast of the most thriving nation on Earth at about the most temperate latitude. A few hundred miles to the north, cold and snow hobble a third of the year. A few hundred south and the summer heat is enough to drive you indoors.
Sure, the trees are bare, the skies gray and the winds cold now, but not for long. Whatever the groundhog says, we never have three straight months of snow or intense cold. The ocean offsets winter’s cold the same way it cools summer’s heat.
It’s a blessing and, best of all, completely predictable. Knowing we have distinctive but overall mild seasons allows me to enjoy the occasional extreme — 2 feet of snow, three nor’easters in a row, a few days near zero degrees. They keep the outdoors interesting even as South Jersey weather overall remains comfortable.
I think the same way about South Jersey’s dominant tourism industry. It too is determined by the regular increase and decrease of sunlight, moderated by the great body of water to the east. It even shares some of the look of the natural cycle it shadows.
Motels and rows of closed summer homes on the islands are as quiet and austere now as the forests after leaf fall. The accommodations and the trees are slumbering. They’ll spring to life when their guests return — birds and insects to leafing-out trees, staff and visitors to the rental rooms and houses.
All very predictable. More second-home owners nowadays visit in the off-season, but the barrier islands are still largely empty. Businesses may savor sunny weekends or endure untimely rain during the tourism season, but summers are always crowded and busy.
Up and down cycles needn’t be so regular and comfortable. Consider Atlantic City, which repeatedly rises, grows, withers and rises anew.
The vitality of the city has been influenced by external factors that remain uncertain until they happen — Prohibition, air conditioning and planes, legal gambling. If you can’t tell when the city will rebound, you can’t help worrying that it won’t be soon.
Atlantic City somewhat follows economic cycles but behaves more like its own species. It adapts and succeeds, and then its habitat changes and it must figure out new adaptations.
It also reminds me of the unpredictable way a person overcomes challenges, does well, suffers setbacks, recovers and starts again.
Perhaps it’s best that we can’t know much of the future of Atlantic City, a business or our own lives. The more that life seems inevitable, the less we feel we have the freedom to change it.
Atlantic City is on the rise again and seems sure to do well someday. It demands more resolve and patience than the South Jersey winter, which if it were shorter or milder would seem like hardly a winter at all.