Politically, 2020 will be unlike any year the nation has experienced, principally because it will be dominated by a president unlike any the nation has ever experienced.
President Trump will be a constant presence everywhere, exerting victory or defeat influence and in all probability deciding control of Congress.
He’s already at the center of a dramatic political upheaval in New Jersey — the decision by Rep. Jeff Van Drew, the freshman Second District Democrat, to change his affiliation to Republican after the state’s Democratic leadership banished him from its big tent for failing its litmus test — a commitment to support Trump’s impeachment.
Trump stands astride the nation’s politics, an overwhelming figure revered or reviled with equal intensity by a deeply polarized nation.
In three years in office, he’s produced more controversy and drama than the body politic can safely digest. Promoting wacky conspiracy theories, heaping praise on himself and vilifying his critics, Trump has driven the daily news cycle.
His supporters cheer his every sally while his critics are aghast and enraged at his behavior. He campaigned on a promise to administer what he believed was a long overdue and well-deserved kick in the shins to the establishment elites and the media and — to the delight of his base — he’s delivered.
With four first-term New Jersey members in the House of Representatives, Trump’s impact in the state will be decisive as Democrats seek to protect their lopsided 10-2 congressional delegation majority (including Van Drew’s party change) while Republicans strive to recover from the blowout losses of 2018.
With an unpopular Trump leading the ticket and a voter registration edge of nearly one million, New Jersey Democrats are understandably optimistic. They control the governor’s office, hold both U.S. Senate seats and enjoy a cumulative 77-43 margin in the Legislature.
The state hasn’t elected a Republican U.S. senator since 1972 and a Republican presidential candidate last carried the state in 1988. New Jersey is deeper blue than the waters of the Atlantic Ocean.
In the face of such partisan near-monopoly and disapproval of Trump, the Republican Party challenge is monumental for its federal candidates and down the ballot.
The party has pinned its hopes for a comeback on the Third Congressional District where Rep. Andy Kim was elected by just over 1 percent (a 4,000-vote plurality), and the Seventh District where Rep. Tom Malinowski won by 5 percent (16,000 vote plurality).
In the seventh, it is anticipated Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr. will turn aside a primary challenge and mount a vigorous, well-financed campaign in a district where, he will argue, Malinowski’s leftwing ideology isn’t shared.
Kim’s thin victory margin and the fact he’s a Democrat in a Republican-tilting district puts his seat in play. Former Burlington County Freeholder Kate Gibbs is well-positioned to exploit Kim’s vulnerabilities and return the seat to Republicans.
First term Rep. Mikie Sherril is in a far more favorable position, having surged to victory by 14 percentage points — a 50,000 vote plurality — in the 11th District.
Van Drew won by a surprisingly close 6 points (20,000 votes) and was one of two House Democrats to oppose the impeachment inquiry. His vote against the impeachment resolutions led to state party chairman John Currie’s refusal to endorse his re-election and county chairs in the district declining to sign a statement of support. Gov. Phil Murphy, a host of legislators and various private interest groups with political agendas have all castigated Van Drew, pledging to use their resources to defeat him no matter which party he chooses.
The line of potential challengers — Democrat and Republican — resembles the line at the nickel slots.
The Second District is decidedly more conservative than those of the other first termers (Republican Frank LoBiondo represented it for 24 years before retiring) and Van Drew’s anti-impeachment stance reflects district sentiment.
It was a short-sighted decision by the Democratic establishment to expel Van Drew who, seeking reelection as a Republican, stands a better than even chance of fending off a primary challenge and winning in November.
It is, though, the shadow of Trump that looms over all like the midtown Manhattan tower that bears his name. To be sure, he will not carry New Jersey and the state’s Democratic leaders will use his unpopularity here to drive a massive voter turnout effort to preserve their congressional majority and make inroads locally.
It’s a matter of Republican hopes colliding with reality — difficult but not impossible.
Carl Golden, of Burlington Township, is a senior contributing analyst with the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.
