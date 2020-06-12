Over the years, many prominent elected officials and others have spoken about two Americas — the America of the privileged and the wealthy, and the America of those who live from paycheck to paycheck.
The two Americas refers to the injustice of a country where there are two health care systems, two criminal justice systems, two school systems, and two economic and social realities. It also refers to an America where the color of your skin determines how you are affected by these systems and realities.
Unfortunately, this description is as poignant and accurate now as it has ever been. Even before the coronavirus pandemic, both our country and our community here in South Jersey were divided into two very different realities — Main Street versus Wall Street, rich versus poor, opportunity versus lack of opportunity, and us versus them.
I was born and raised in South Jersey and understand the struggles that many families face here. I was here when Donald Trump came into our district and promised that economic wealth would trickle down, and I was still here when he abandoned our community and left behind a legacy of empty hotels and casinos, empty promises, no jobs and little hope.
Now, the coronavirus pandemic is solidifying the fact that we have two South Jerseys. One that is wealthy and will continue to have jobs and health care throughout this crisis, and another that is struggling to provide for their families, make a living wage and might never recover.
As we begin to reopen society and move toward whatever our new “normal” will become, we cannot afford another recovery that leaves some people behind and only benefits others. Nor can we afford another recovery that entrenches racism and injustice.
More than ever for South Jersey and for our country, leadership matters. We need leaders at the national, state and local levels who will fight to help our country and our community build back better and stronger so that everyone has access to good-paying jobs in safe workplaces; so that children born anywhere in the district have the same chance of success; and everyone who works hard still has the right to retire with dignity.
That’s why, in Congress, I will fight to bring opportunity and resources to the people, families and businesses most impacted by COVID-19 to help combat the economic catastrophe caused by the pandemic. I will fight for infrastructure investments, which are the best way to create jobs and to make our coastal community more resilient from future threats like climate change. I will fight to make sure small businesses lead our economic recovery. I will fight for universal access to quality, affordable health care. And I will fight to make sure that working families can keep more of what they earn.
I also believe that we will never be one South Jersey until all people, regardless of the color of their skin, have equal access to opportunity and justice — and an equal opportunity to participate in our democracy. George Floyd was needlessly killed in the streets of Minneapolis, the most recent victim in a seemingly endless string of acts of violence against people of color in America.
The fight for equality and justice is vital to South Jersey’s future. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a catastrophe for communities of color in our district, in part because decades of systemic racism entrenched inequities throughout our health care and economic system. And our political process has concentrated power in the hands of the few, making it harder for people to make their voices heard and making it far too easy to disenfranchise people of color.
Here in South Jersey we know what it’s like to be abandoned and betrayed by people with power and money and big promises. What we need now are people who want to serve our community and not themselves.
As a member of Congress, I will never forget that I am, first and foremost, a member of this community. I will never pledge my undying loyalty to anyone other than the people here at home, and I will fight every day to move us closer to becoming one South Jersey.
Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, is a candidate for the Democratic nomination for Congress in New Jersey’s 2nd District.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.