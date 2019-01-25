State programs all cost regular taxpayers more
Regarding the recent letter, “All entering US must be identified, approved”:
A tip of the hat to the writer of this letter about what is happening in this country today.
I saw a report on a poll that found a majority want marijuana legalized in New Jersey. Try taking a poll where ordinary people shop and I think the outcome would be much different.
I read that the Lenni-Lenape chairman was truly gracious that the state (you and me) awarded the tribe $2.4 million to offset their financial losses from revoked state recognition. If they don’t do a DNA test to determine members, count me in.
The governor signed a bill for $2 million for legal aid to illegal immigrants in the state. Those who want illegal immigrants in this country should try to adopt a family and provide housing, food, medical needs and such.
A simple thing like raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour might seem great, but employers will simply raise their prices. They will not cut their profit. Another idea being proposed is free college tuition for some. I’ve been paying school taxes without having kids in school for 40-plus years. Let the professors and college staff pay the tuition.
Every time you see grants or money given out, it doesn’t fall from the sky. Sooner or later, it comes from ordinary people.
Larry Corson
Elmer
Making wrestler cut hair was barbaric, inhumane
Regarding the recent story, “Buena wrestler forced to cut dreadlocks to compete, state Division of Civil Rights investigating”:
I cut out Andrew Johnson’s photo in the local paper to show the tortured look on his young face. When I saw what a wrestling meet did, supposedly to follow regulations, it made me physically ill.
I am a senior citizen, a mother and grandmother of two teenagers. If they did that to my grandson, I would be at that school in a New York minute.
It reminds me of the 1950s when there was no justice. I thought the country had come a long way in making things right. Apparently not. This cruel act sends us back to incivility, barbarian behavior, and it is magnified by TV and the media.
In the future, I hope our students are treated with more respect. The look on his face tells it all, and he went on to win the match after enduring an inhumane hair cutting. This young man is a real hero. We need more like him in the sick world today, to stand up for liberty and justice for all.
Marilyn Hernberg
Ventnor