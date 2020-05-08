Ingenuity is born in times of crisis and it is encouraging to see the innovative ideas emerging from gaming and hospitality leaders around the world. Signs of hope are beginning to replace the doom and gloom of the news over the past two months with discussions of “how” and “when” the industry can reopen. Supermarkets were quick to adapt with one-way aisles and plexiglass protectors for cashiers. Now hospitality organizations, deemed non-essential, are getting ready for their new normal.
The U.S. has the benefit of watching the transition of hospitality organizations in countries that are ahead of us on the coronavirus curve. In Hong Kong, some hotels have placed tissue boxes inside elevators so guests can press the floor button with a tissue. Some fine-dining restaurants are using disposable menus, placing free hand sanitizer bottles on tables, and are even returning to white glove service. Casinos in Macau are checking temperatures at the door and requiring masks for guests and employees.
Wynn Resorts is considering amenity bags for hotel guests with hand sanitizer, disinfectant, wipes and hands-free plastic tools for engaging elevator buttons. Capacity reductions are a potential state-imposed restriction, so Congress Hall in Cape May is considering a reservation system for beach time, pool chairs and even bar stools.
By sharing ideas and learning from what others have done before us, the gaming and hospitality industry in South Jersey can reopen safely and successfully. The collaboration recently announced with the Casino Association of N.J. and AtlantiCare is a positive first step to leverage the ideas of experts from two of our strongest industries. Partnerships like this are key to ensuring a safe and successful reopening when restrictions are lifted.
The challenges for South Jersey will be great. A recent Brookings Institution report lists Atlantic City as third and Ocean City as seventh in the nation among metro areas most economically impacted by Covid-19. It is more important than ever for all stakeholders to work together towards the unified goal of a safe and successful reopening.
As we saw this past weekend, people are ready and willing to come back to the Jersey Shore, and they do expect precautions and even some restrictions going forward. It is up to all of us to rise to the challenge of welcoming back our employees and our visitors and to make the summer of 2020 both safe and enjoyable.
As the new coordinator of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism, I welcome the opportunity to facilitate partnerships between Stockton University and the hospitality and gaming community so we can emerge stronger than ever.
Jane F. Bokunewicz, of Galloway Township, is coordinator of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism and an associate professor of hospitality at Stockton University.
