As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the state and across the country, we want our friends, neighbors, patients and staff to know that we are doing everything we can to maintain your health and safety. We continue to collaborate to share resources, information and equipment to ensure the best possible care is available, should you need it.
Blood donations
The cancellation of more than 8,000 blood drives has resulted in roughly 150,000 fewer donations. Donor blood isn’t used to treat COVID-19 patients, but there is still a huge need for those undergoing trauma surgery, difficult child delivery or organ transplants. The Red Cross needs 13,000 donations daily to meet this demand as red blood cells are viable for just 42 days. For platelets, that timeline drops to just five days.
The Red Cross is currently setting up blood drives across South Jersey, and we urge you to donate if you are healthy.
Your small gift can help save the lives of so many of our neighbors. Almost any healthy person can donate, and doing so will not harm your immune system or make you more susceptible to COVID-19.
Even though the public is being asked to self-isolate, blood donation is considered an essential service, which means you are permitted to go to a donation center. Upcoming blood drives include:
• Wednesday, April 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
American Diving Supply
2531 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township
• Sunday, April 12, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
VFW Post 2189
500 Bethel Road, Somers Point
• Monday, April 20, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Church of the Resurrection
200 W. Tuckahoe Road, Marmora
For more dates and locations, as well as eligibility requirements, visit redcrossblood.org.
Testing guidelines
We continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and the New Jersey Department of Health’s guidelines for monitoring and caring for those who are at risk of COVID-19, flu and other respiratory illnesses. This includes only testing patients who must be hospitalized and have had other respiratory illnesses ruled out. If you are feeling ill, please continue to call ahead to your providers to determine the next steps of your care.
What is most important at this point is that we slow the spread of COVID-19, and we cannot do it without you. Please continue to practice social distancing — going out only when absolutely necessary — continuing to practice good hygiene and wiping down surfaces in your home whenever possible.
We are here for you
All of our providers are offering either telemedicine or telephone consult services. Here’s an example of a recent call received in one of our practices. The caller was a young man in his 20s who had recently returned from a road trip within the U.S. His friends and family told him he was at risk, and he was worried sick. He had tried, unsuccessfully, to reach his doctor and other hotlines, and had spent 12 days in self-isolation, despite having no symptoms.
Our nurse spent 20 minutes on the phone with him, helping to educate him about COVID-19, how he could protect himself and what he should be on the lookout for. She gave him tips for home care if he did develop symptoms.
By the time the call ended, he was reassured and extremely relieved and grateful.
This story underscores a message all three of our hospitals want to reinforce: We are here for you. Whether it’s treating a loved one in our emergency room, or being a source of calm, factual medical advice on our COVID-19 hotline, we are here to help you through this.
