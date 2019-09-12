The Atlantic County Institute of Technology and other high school districts are locking horns over the vo-tech school's plans to expand to more than 2,000 students.
The announcement by ACIT Superintendent Phil Guenther that the school plans to open enrollment to another 400 students is being met with protests from the leaders of area public high schools, who stand to lose those students. And when public schools lose students, they lose dollars, as they are required to pay the tuition for the students who attend the county school.
This issue has flared up in Atlantic County and in other counties before, and will again, particularly as county vocational-technical schools grow in popularity, both among the public and among public officials supporting them with tax dollars.
There is good reason for that support. Providing an education better suited to the technological demands of the emerging jobs market not only will better prepares New Jersey high school students for success, it also will create a stronger pool of in-state job candidates. And that helps keep New Jersey's school-age residents from leaving the state for an education.
In recent years, the state's political, education and business leaders have shown determination to better train New Jersey students for the jobs of the future. Last year, a task force recommended the state invest $350 million to expand the state's career and technical education offerings. Voters supported the move last November, and as a result, an estimated 17,000 more students statewide should be able to get career training at a county technical school.
That's a sound strategy when you look at the issue from a strategic, 10,000-feet high view. Unfortunately, on the ground, the growth of the county vo-tech programs is creating financial stress among the public high schools, most notably the Greater Egg Harbor Regional School District that operates three high schools — Oakcrest, Absegami and Cedar Creek
Greater Egg Harbor Regional Superintendent John Keenan said his district already must pay $4.5 million for 459 of its students accepted into ACIT. That's money GEHR can't spend on programs for students who attend its three high schools. And that further tilts the competition toward well-funded popular county programs.
The Atlantic County Freeholder Board is now entering the fray as a mediator, with the task of merging the opposing views and interests into a solution.
It's a solution that must consider the question of regionalization. How better to ensure fairness than by establishing a countywide school system?
Having one county bureaucracy and board would accomplish a number of things. It would address some long-neglected issues, like reducing redundant layers of bureaucracy at every local school board. It would save taxpayer dollars (one county board of education and administration as compared to the two dozen in existence now).
It would even elevate the level of our elected school board members. (As it stands now, four races in Atlantic County have no candidates filed to run!)
This topic of consolidation comes up repeatedly, only to be met with resistance from towns and those who fiercely wish to protect New Jersey's "home rule" traditions.
A better approach than blind allegiance to home rule might be to expand the concept of home. In doing that, more progress would be made in creating more opportunities for our children.
