“Hopefully they don’t make more online and decide they don’t need half the workforce. Plus if they hire all new pay half the amount in labor. Should be interesting.”
Diane Robinson
Via Facebook
‘Pandemic isolation, shift to online gambling set up “perfect storm,” experts say’
“It’s very hard when everyone is home and not outside. Doesn’t take a Sherlock Holmes to figure this out.”
Mark Mungole
Via Facebook
‘Crime is “down significantly,” Bridgeton police chief says
“The place is beautiful now. Hard rock completely transformed that gaudy, tacky dump. It’s one of the top properties in AC. And get this. They paid their contractors.”
Jack Sep
Via Facebook
‘Thirty years ago today Trump Taj Mahal opened its doors. Take a look back’
“The criteria is so strict no wonder South Jerseys numbers are currently so low. What about people who are spreading the virus who don’t even have symptoms?”
Lisa Bertino
Via Facebook
“Wow shouldn’t this have been done already?”
Gina Schneidinger Roseberger
Via Facebook
‘Coronavirus testing sites coming to Atlantic County’
“Hooray, let’s waste money and build a stupid park like they did when the Sands was imploded and then demolish the park a couple years later and have a vacant lot.”
Michael Cialini
Via Facebook
‘Demolition plans for Trump Plaza already underway, attorney says’
“Everyone stay home so we can be safe and healthy!!! Maybe than we can have a summer.”
Anne Torrell Loguidice
Via Facebook
‘South Jersey shore communities limit short-term rental business amid COVID-19’
