The Atlantic City Police Department used to have problems with the use of force by its officers. They used force too often during arrests, there were too many complaints of excessive use of force, and the resulting lawsuits cost the city millions and damaged its image.
This newspaper has addressed the issue several times over the years. It’s glad to be writing about it in the past tense now, and hopeful that the improvements from nearly five years of reforms will be lasting.
As we said in 2011, the city had “a long history of not carefully following its own policies and procedures” regarding police. One result was being named in 13 federal lawsuits alleging excessive violence by members of the Police Department, the highest number of such civil-rights suits in a New Jersey city by far. (Newark, by comparison, had five.)
The complaints and lawsuits got the attention of officials. Important changes happened after Chief of Police Henry M. White Jr. took over the department in late 2013. They addressed the primary problem behind the lawsuits — the department’s historically ineffective Internal Affairs unit, which routinely absolved officers accused of wrongdoing, creating a culture of insufficient accountability.
White created a new Division of Professional Standards within the department, with Internal Affairs reporting to the deputy chief heading it. Instead of using a department member as the Internal Affairs hearing office, a lawyer from Ocean County was hired for the job. And supervisors were required to immediately respond to any use of force.
Many other improvements ensued, including the widespread use of body cameras.
The recently released Atlantic City Police 2017 Report shows the dramatic results.
The share of arrests in which force was used has steadily plunged, from 29 percent in 2013 to 8 percent last year. After averaging 60 excess-force complaints a year in 2012 and 2013, the average for the three years since 2015 has been just 10 a year — a remarkable 83 percent drop.
Unfortunately, the good news has been obscured in the public’s mind by the expensive and highly publicized settlement of excessive force lawsuits the past year or so. They highlight department problems all right — the ones that made the reforms under Chief White so urgent. Their incidents happened before the reforms, when complaints and lawsuits were soaring. They are being resolved years later because the judicial process takes time.
The reality of the department now is seen in the improved numbers, not the results of lawsuits stemming from incidents several years ago.
This turnaround is great for the police, the city and its image, and for the people of the region — everyone should be glad for the increased professionalism of police in the county’s biggest city. And everyone should hope that it is the beginning of a lasting improvement in the department’s practices and reputation, one that leaves its use of force problems in the past where they belong.