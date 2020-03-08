Toward the end of summer these United States will mark a century of allowing women to vote. Avant-garde New Jersey celebrated the 100th anniversary of its approval of women’s suffrage last month, and the state actually let many women vote for a few decades after the nation’s founding (before it joined others states in restricting voting to men).
Allowing women access to the foundation of democracy also enriched the talent pool for government leadership positions in New Jersey. After a quick start and then a slow build for much of the past century, women have served in nearly all offices and become a growing force in state and local government.
New Jersey elected its first women legislators literally the year after the nation extended voting to women — with two Essex County women winning seats in the state Assembly in 1921. Four years later an Estell Manor woman became mayor of her city and the state’s first female mayor. The same year the first of the state’s five congresswomen (so far) was elected to represent Jersey City and Bayonne.
For half a century New Jersey women cracked other Legislature and local government public service ceilings, before starting a string of higher accomplishments with Marie Garibaldi’s appointment to the state Supreme Court in 1982.
1994 saw the first woman governor, Christine Todd Whitman, and the first female attorney general, Deborah Poritz — who a couple of years later achieved another first in becoming chief justice of the state Supreme Court.
Now women hold 31% of seats in the Assembly and a quarter in the state Senate, as well as numerous committee chairs and other leadership positions. They also are a majority, 54%, of the members in Gov. Phil Murphy’s Cabinet.
A third of the state’s county freeholders are women, including four in Atlantic County.
The one top N.J. office that has eluded women so far is U.S. senator.
We would welcome the choice by New Jersey voters of a woman to represent them in the U.S. Senate. We also will be glad if the current trend toward more women in positions of political leadership continues. We have no doubt that women have strengthened democracy in New Jersey and America overall, improving its governance and making it more representative of the people.
This trend should be encouraged if that involves removing impediments to women’s access to and participation in the political process. Some wrongly assume that if there isn’t an equal number of men and women in government, then there must be political obstacles preventing that obvious goal.
But mathematical parity is a false and misleading goal. The human species, and most others, are expressed in female and male forms precisely to take advantage of different strengths in each. Perhaps the ascent of women in politics reflects a slowly growing belief that the strengths of women are better adapted to good governance in this era than those of men. If so, voters someday may want a majority of officeholders to be women.
What’s important is leaving the choice of who is best for each office at each time to the voters.
If a voter wants to base their vote primarily on the gender of the candidates rather than the many other qualities and characteristics that predict their performance in office, that’s up to them. The mind of the public, expressed in the aggregate, will always result in the appropriate decision for the electorate (even if it turns out to be mistaken and a learning experience).
The increasing role of women in politics and government is part of a much broader realignment of the division of labor in the human species. That’s an ongoing challenge, of course, but one that has yielded vast benefits so far and promises much more.
We think the next 100 years of women voting will make New Jersey government more effective and efficient, and American democracy an even better model of successful self-determination for the world.
