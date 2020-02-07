It would be easy to chalk up Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein’s sale of the Playground Pier back to a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corp. as another setback in the redevelopment of Atlantic City.
The harder exercise — but one that might yield more results in the long run — would be to find the lessons from the deal that could help the next owner succeed where Blatstein and others have failed.
Five years ago, when Blatstein purchased the pier for $2.7 million, he had big plans to turn the four-story ocean pier/mall into an entertainment complex without rival.
Blatstein had vision and confidence. He dubbed the project a “can’t-miss,” one that would ripple with energy and music and people and become the envy of other venues. Shops, restaurants, bars and music venues would mix with bowling alleys and pools (on the rooftop and the beach).
But little of his vision came to fruition. What did emerge — a music and bar scene — suffered from the historic obstacles that have always kept the crowds away: lack of parking and easy access.
Before long, the dream of a musical avenue had fizzled. Soon after, the stores began relocating. More and more, the pier began to resemble a waterfront version of the “zombie” malls dotting the suburban landscape.
With one exception: On the fourth floor, the operators of One Atlantic Events, a social and wedding venue and caterer, continued to thrive, booking 120 events a year, despite the challenges.
What was their secret?
For starters, the venue had a distinct vision and brand and stayed true to it. It offered a farm-to-table menu, quality service and breathtaking views of the ocean, beach and skyline.
But there are other factors worth examining. Parking seemed less a factor to the event planners than for day-trippers and visitors.
While the length of the pier (more than a quarter mile walk from Boardwalk to tip) has been cited for some, the big factor we think is the vision.
When it opened July 26, 1906, Million Dollar Pier harbored grand visions and delivered. It offered the “World’s Largest Ballroom,” a Hippodrome Theater, a Greek temple, an aquarium and a skating rink.
It hosted the 1925 Miss America pageant and even served as the home of its owner, Capt. John Young, who convinced the U.S. Post Office to give him the address 1 Atlantic Ocean.
That’s vision and chutzpah, folks, and some expert follow-through. That’s what this town needs.
