On Dec. 17, Atlantic City will take another stab at injecting some cash into its coffers, when it puts 195 foreclosed properties on the auction block.
This is the fifth auction in a little more than two years. The land sales aim to return homes and property back to the tax rolls, and turn vacant houses into homes. The auctions, run by Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company of Hunterdon County since 2017, have generated millions of dollars.
We like that the city has taken a focused and determined approach by holding regular regular auctions. Many public projects and ideas seem to start out strong, only to die on the vine, but that’s not the case here.
Going forward, we’d suggest that there are other ways to make the auctions even more effective. Other cities have used land auctions to help solve other issues in a community besides taxes.
In October, Philadelphia made its system of managing vacant land more transparent and accountable.
The city created a land bank system and gave it more authority. It also changed the criteria for evaluating bids. Now the city’s land bank is looking at more than the highest bid. Bidders are now also evaluated on whether their project is practical and beneficial to a neighborhood.
In Detroit, officials have made heavy use of the land bank concept for the past 10 years.
One new program has helped more than 3,300 renters become homeowners. This is a concept that would help in Atlantic City, where only 26% of homes are owner-occupied.
Many studies show homeowners join civic groups and vote at higher rates than those renting. City leaders are aware of the need to grow home ownership, and have implemented other programs to increase home ownership.
Using the auctions could be an easy addition to that strategy.
As it stands now, Atlantic City’s auctions are indirectly helping to address some of those issues. By taking a few more measures, these auctions could further advance the city’s goals.
Rebuilding a city takes time and must be done from the ground up. Putting residents in homes is one small stone in building that foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.