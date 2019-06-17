In April, a story about young couples looking for vacation homes ran in the New York Times real estate section. Seeking a weekend escape from tiny apartments in Brooklyn, these urbanites were flocking to the Hudson Valley in search of space and relaxation.
“Beach towns were too expensive, so the couple started looking north of the city,” read the story. “Eventually, they decided to browse in Sullivan County, because it was just a two-and-a-half-hour drive from the city and had slightly lower taxes than nearby counties.”
Very likely, the couple didn’t look at Atlantic City, which is also just a two-and-a-half-hour drive from New York. That’s a missed opportunity for both the couple and a city looking to attract new residents.
Imagine if the city focused on attracting these second homeowners to their free beaches. Atlantic City is remarkably underdeveloped for an East Coast beach town, and while there are still many challenges to overcome, there are also plenty of opportunities.
Real estate is relatively cheap compared to other beach towns. There are shops, restaurants and world-class entertainment but also an independent bookstore, funky bars and miles of boardwalk.
And some of the city’s challenges could be presented to potential buyers as opportunities. For example, the housing stock in Atlantic City is uneven in its quality. Some, such as the new 600 NoBe at North Beach apartment complex, is modern and upscale. But many other structures are neglected and run down.
Many of the folks moving north of New York encountered a similarly lacking housing stock. They chose to invest in the community by buying and renovating properties.
One woman told the New York Times she and her husband went upstate “with the intent of buying a fixer-upper, because of budget and to have a creative outlet.” Their 1931 Sears kit house cost $90,000, and they have spent four years renovating it, doing much of the work themselves.
Besides putting more property on the tax rolls and bringing more people to the city, this kind of financial investment and sweat equity makes people feel committed to the success of a place.
Perhaps the city could target some marketing efforts at groups of young urban professionals in cities like Philadelphia and New York in the same way Meet AC has reached out to convention planners.
With the right messaging, people looking for weekend getaways could discover that Atlantic City checks a lot of boxes.