South Jersey has been mercifully free of most of the hand-wringing and advantage-seeking that has afflicted other parts of the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Jersey is one of the nation’s hotspots for the disease, thanks to its northern half being a suburb of the ultimate hotspot, New York City.
That led inevitably to the coronavirus quickly showing up in Atlantic and Cape May counties. But incidence of COVID-19 has remained fairly modest so far (knock on wood), probably thanks to South Jersey’s lower population density and less intense human interaction. As of Friday, there were 18 deaths in Atlantic and 12 in Cape May counties, while in Ocean and Monmouth counties to their north fatalities numbered 201 and 206, respectively.
The spread of the virus and surge in cases is also a matter of timing, however, and South Jersey’s COVID-19 peak is surely still ahead. That means the ability to test for the virus has become crucial.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, which must direct its resources on the basis of need, decided to fund two sites in New Jersey — in Bergen and Monmouth counties.
Atlantic County officials didn’t second guess FEMA’s decision or gripe publicly. They decided the county needed its own testing site, quickly determined the state was leaving it to them and the other counties to provide a site if they wanted, and on March 24 announced they were considering opening a testing site.
The county put a group of public health and emergency management officials to work on site selection, personal protective equipment, test kits and other key issues. County officials quickly ruled out the closed state motor vehicle station as a possible site (such had already been rejected in North Jersey) and aimed for the coronavirus-closed Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing or Harbor Square (the former Shore Mall) in Egg Harbor Township.
Nine days later, Atlantic County submitted a proposal to the state Department of Health for a testing site in the parking lot of the Hamilton Mall, promising it would be up and running soon after approval. The county took responsibility for the costs and Rep. Jeff Van Drew and state Sen. Chris Brown started pursuing financial assistance for the coronavirus-related expenses.
The state approved the plan in a few days and a week after seeking that approval — just 16 days after the start of its effort — Atlantic County opened its drive-thru coronavirus testing site to health care workers and first responders with prescriptions to be tested. Fifty cars were lined up for the start.
Five days later — this past Tuesday — the county made testing available to members of the public with possible symptoms of COVID-19 and a doctor’s prescription. Nearly 75 people were tested that day, with three other days scheduled. More may become available as needed.
Sixteen days is lightning quick for any branch of government to get a new, complex initiative up and running. That requires staying focused and moving quickly, which was visible in what Atlantic County officials didn’t do.
No complaints, no whining, no blaming others. Just seeing the need of the people they represent, fixing their attention on the goal of meeting that need, and efficiently getting the job done as quickly as possible for the public.
That’s how to respond to any crisis and an example for people in all walks of life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.