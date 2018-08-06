After Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson appointed his new safety director, he compared the act to signing a major league star.
No argument there. Michael Fedorko has had a stellar half-century career serving New Jersey in various capacities. He’s best known to South Jersey for his decade as a member of the state Casino Control Commission. Before joining the county, he was the superintendent of police/director of public safety for the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey.
His 30 years in the State Police culminated with his becoming its acting superintendent. His appointments have come from governors of both parties. His extensive education includes a master’s degree in governmental administration from the University of Pennsylvania.
In short, his achievements, experience and education make him wildly overqualified to be public safety director of Atlantic County.
He’s also a war hero, having earned a Purple Heart in Vietnam as a Marine.
His leadership as a veteran — including as a vice president of the Marine Corps Law Enforcement Foundation — apparently figures in a Port Authority investigation of an action before his retirement from there in May.
Authority police escorted the U.S. Marine Corps Band from the airport to a foundation gala in Manhattan. But they also escorted conservative radio personality Rush Limbaugh, who had agreed to fill in for keynote speaker Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, so that made it a political football.
The issue came up locally, but the county freeholders voted unanimously to confirm Fedorko. That’s a good decision, given the details of the escort and Fedorko’s record.
But however great Fedorko may be, a question remains about the position. Atlantic County hasn’t needed a public safety director for nearly a decade. The case that it needed one before then is weak.
Typically appointments of “retiring” and connected government officials elicit a suspicion of pension padding or a political payoff, but that seems unlikely in this case. At age 73 and with his history, Fedorko must have about the best pension and retiree health benefits one could imagine. His pay of $75,000 is probably the lowest he’s seen in many years, and the county will provide no benefits. Frankly, he most likely just loves to work, get stuff done and be engaged — and this position allows him to stay near Atlantic City, which he came to love during his Casino Control Commission service.
Given all this, Levinson’s explanation that Fedorko will bring “some really innovative ideas for public safety here in the county” looks reasonable.
Still, since many appointments of connected people late in their careers don’t seem to pay off for taxpayers, county officials should be sure they report to their constituents the benefits they get from Fedorko’s leadership.
As promising as it is to sign a star, the value of the deal will depend on the use the county makes of him and his performance.