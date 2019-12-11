Nearly 18 years after it became law, New Jersey’s Open Public Records Act is still a work in progress. A year hasn’t gone by that someone hasn’t tried to change the law.
Over the years, revisions have shaped it, sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse.
But the essence of the law has withstood all tests. And that essence is “government records shall be readily accessible for inspection, copying, or examination by the citizens of this State.”
Now, some lawmakers and towns want to see changes in the law. They argue responding to the growing requests for information takes too much time and is fraught with legal dilemmas. They want a commission to study the Open Public Records Act.
The towns that want the changes are using a resolution modeled by the New Jersey League of Municipalities. The resolution refers to OPRA as “a well-intended law that has spiraled out of control.”
It goes on to cite the growing volume and complexity of requests. Fulfilling them takes time. Towns face legal fights if they decline to fill a request. And citizens’ privacy can be violated if they provide too much information.
The resolution, which Atlantic City and Avalon have passed, proposes an 11-member commission study the issue.
We understand that complying with public records requests is becoming a legal minefield. And yes, the public can be bothersome — nosey, demanding and unreasonable. But that’s their job.
The problem is how do you make the work more efficient.
And the answer is using better available technology.
New Jersey municipalities need not look far to find that other towns are automating their responses to records requests.
Plano, Texas, is one community we found online that has an automated records requests system. There are many other communities and companies revealed with a simple Google search.
These programs can create a response to a records request. They can retrieve records, remove sensitive information and craft a response. They also provide tracking information on the status of a request. These are all things employees now must do.
The solution is already available. And it’s not creating a commission or more changes to the law.
Towns need to modernize their systems so they can meet the challenges of providing the public’s information to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.