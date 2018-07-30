The U.S. Senate has until tomorrow to pass the latest short extension of the National Flood Insurance Program and get it to President Donald Trump, who has indicted he will sign it. If it fails, theoretically the federal government could only borrow a fraction of the money needed to pay claims from a major storm, with the program already $25 billion in debt.
The U.S. House voted Wednesday to extend the program through Nov. 30, just after the end of this hurricane season and the congressional midterm election. The bill — sponsored by Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-3rd, and GOP Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana — would be the seventh straight short-term extension of federal flood insurance.
The extension almost certainly will pass, because a halt to the program would be intolerable. MacArthur, a former insurance executive, pointed out that in flood zones people need the insurance to obtain a mortgage — so no new flood policies, no coastal real estate market. The entire New Jersey congressional delegation supported the extension of the program, which serves 227,000 households in the state.
The broad support for extensions belies the so-far unbridgeable divide over the deeper reforms federal flood insurance needs.
The federal government already took a shot at that with a major reform in 2012 that would have improved the program’s finances by having policyholders shoulder more of the cost of their coverage. Congress couldn’t stand the political heat from the generally more affluent policyholders and put off the increases, setting up the current financial collapse of the program.
A five-year flood insurance renewal was passed by the House last year and another was introduced in the Senate this year, so no doubt they hope that this week’s four-month renewal will provide enough time to work out an agreement on a reform. It’s likely to include a mix of limited premium increases, reduced administrative costs at the Federal Emergency Management Agency and incentives for flood-mitigation strategies.
That’s not enough, and as much as a long-term solution is needed, it’s far more important to get it right. There is already $1 trillion worth of property covered by federal flood insurance — and an estimated $64 trillion in properties at storm risk just along the East Coast and the Gulf of Mexico.
Most are not insuring because they’re counting, in part, on massive federal aid after natural disasters — for example about $60 billion after Hurricane Sandy and $89 billion last year for Hurricane Harvey and wildfires.
The federal government already can’t afford the cost of future disasters that will result from overdevelopment in high-risk areas. And its subsidized flood insurance and disaster aid programs will keep encouraging further such development and ever larger damages and losses.
The fundamental reform that is needed is to both flood insurance and disaster aid programs, to transition them toward making costs sustainable and reducing properties and lives at risk. If a longer flood insurance reauthorization doesn’t move in that direction, it will just kick a much, much bigger can down a far more dangerous road.