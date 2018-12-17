Big-time college hoops returned to the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall this month, with nationally ranked Virginia Tech joining fan favorites such as Temple and Princeton this past weekend.
In all, two weekends of college men’s basketball will take over Boardwalk Hall this month.
The tournament mixes high-caliber talent and schools with ties to alums in the area, such as La Salle, Penn State and Stockton.
The events are a reminder of this city’s capacity to handle large public events rivals that of larger cities.
Finding a way to make better use of them should be a priority.
A partnership between the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and Endeavor is paying off. Endeavor has a $4 million agreement to bring in “destination events” to both Boardwalk Hall and the Convention Center.
College basketball is one of those attractions that fits that bill and plays to the strengths of the wide-open Boardwalk Hall.
There are also the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) conference basketball tournaments for men and women coming in 2020.
But other possibilities are being explored. Boardwalk Hall may become the home field for an Arena Football League franchise next spring.
The team may be led by former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski. A decision could happen soon.
The CRDA, which is responsible for the upkeep of both Boardwalk Hall and the Convention Center, is thinking big. It should keep going. Go bigger, and beyond sports. The return to bigger venue sporting events is welcome, but it may not be enough fo r a steady diet.
Esports are another possibility. Technology companies are already investing in building up the infrastructure. One company, Continent 8, is building a data center to handle larger esports tournaments, creating the possibility of tournaments either at Boardwalk Hall or the Atlantic City Convention Center.
And in October, CRDA approved $1.4 million to help a bid by Meet AC to land the the Connect Marketplace Convention for 2020. Connect Marketplace represents 2,000 of the top sports, exposition and meeting planners in the country.
Securing the bid would let the city pitch itself to all the top decision makers.
Meet AC CEO Jim Wood says Atlantic City is vying with Chicago and New Orleans and that a decision should be made by the end of this month.
Nothing’s guaranteed, but his group already has outlasted Washington, D.C., New York and Puerto Rico and he’s hopeful.
We’re glad to see the operators of the halls being ambitious. That ambition is needed to help the the resort’s tourism market, which is essential to the overall health of Atlantic City.