Since March, the Democrats controlling New Jersey’s administration and Legislature have made clear they would increase spending and taxes dramatically. It was only a question of exactly where and how much.
While they seemed to quickly agree on the spending binge — an increase of about 8 percent, or quadruple the rate of inflation — they very publicly disputed which new and increased taxes would pay for it. They evoked the threat of a government shutdown as if to keep the attention on intra-party politics and to build suspense over who would be the taxpaying losers.
Late Sunday — in overtime, really — the Legislature approved a deal reached by Gov. Phil Murphy, Senate President Stephen Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin. It did not include some of the biggest tax threats floated the past few months, including a tax on summer home rentals, a sales tax increase and a higher tax on those making a million dollars a year or more. The Jersey Shore can certainly be grateful for the first, which perhaps was the point of its last-minute proposal.
But taxes will increase, especially on those making $5 million or more annually and on businesses for at least the next four years (instead of the two originally proposed). There will also be new taxes on networked ride and room services such as Uber and Airbnb, and on the liquid nicotine used in vaping.
A return to the millionaire’s tax last seen during the previous Democratic administration seemed only natural, but the new one applies only to the estimated 1,760 residents making more than $5 million. The proposed increase for those making a million would have hit about 20,000 residents, including Murphy.
Business will be hit hard, but theoretically only for four years. The tax rate for corporations earning more than $1 million will jump from 9 percent to 11.5 percent for two years, fall back to 10.5 percent for the next two years and then return to 9 percent.
New Jersey residents already bear some of the highest taxes in the nation, so a net tax reduction is what’s needed, not a big increase. Among the new revenue sources, at least the taxes on unlicensed ride hailing and room renting will help level the playing field in those industries.
The best part of the deal is one we urged in March — the restoration of the Homestead property tax credit for seniors, the disabled and low-income homeowners that was cut in half in last year’s budget deal.
Democrats say there will be property tax relief in some municipalities as a result of $400 million in new spending on education.
Frankly, local tax bills going down anywhere would be a surprise. And since the plan includes a seven-year rebalancing of the school funding formula with some districts losing money, tax increases in those districts are more likely.
Another $242 million will increase the subsidy for NJ Transit, and $25 million will boost the already substantial aid available to community college students.
The new and increased taxes could have been higher and more poorly chosen. One reason they weren’t this time is because during the budget process, a U.S. Supreme Court decision gave states the green light to collect sales taxes on purchases made online. That will be a big revenue increase without having to raise the tax rate.
But note that the budget doesn’t do anything to improve New Jersey’s dire finances. It still has $48 billion in bonded debt, still has $155 billion in unfunded government worker pension and health plans, and still is making just the $3.2 billion pension contribution planned by former Gov. Chris Christie.
The budget deal won’t encourage economic growth in New Jersey. Increasing its high taxes further only discourages it. There’s nothing here to suggest the Democrats won’t be back in years to come seeking even higher taxes.
The best that can be said is that since the business-tax increase only lasts four years, there is a hint that Murphy and legislative leaders might tackle spending cuts and the reform of health and pension benefits. That could avert the need to extend that tax. But more than a hint will be needed to sustain current levels of private investment and economic development in New Jersey, let alone encourage major growth.