The opioid crisis demanded a quick response from government, nonprofits and private entities. That left a mismatch in the creation and regulation of a central part of overcoming addiction — recovery homes.
These give people recovering from substance abuse a stable, supportive place to live, with varying degrees of autonomy, assistance and supervision.
Former Gov. Chris Christie and the state Department of Community Affairs at the beginning of last year developed a sober homes license under state regulations for rooming and boarding houses. These Class F Cooperative Sober Living Residences were to serve only as a self-supportive home for people recovering from drug or alcohol addiction. They could have up to 10 residents and must have an operator for house functions.
This allowed for more oversight than the longtime Oxford House model, under which recovering residents make rules and decisions cooperatively.
As opioid addiction surged, the great demand for placements in recovery homes and more variety in levels of support prompted operators to offer facilities that didn’t exactly fit either model.
In Atlantic County, for example, the Hansen Foundation’s sober-living houses have 12 to 14 residents and operate with policies and procedures to help the recovery process.
Co-founder Jennifer Hansen opened a New Jersey chapter of the National Alliance for Recovery Residences and enlisted the national organization’s help to work with local legislators on another model for sober-home standards and care.
The NARR-related model, similar to what’s been adopted in Massachusetts and Indiana, was the basis for a bill primarily sponsored by Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic, and state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic. That bill passed the Assembly unanimously in December.
It would set up a voluntary certification program for sober homes run by an independent organization chosen and funded by the Department of Community Affairs. NARR standards include providing a safe and substance-free homelike environment, fair drug testing practices and actions as needed to stop intimidation or harassment.
Qualifying recovery homes would have to meet such standards to receive patient referrals from health-care or substance-abuse treatment providers.
We’re glad to see this bipartisan work toward a regulatory framework that protects residents and the public while allowing operators to offer the diverse and effective help needed to overcome substance abuse.
We hope another primary sponsor, leading Democratic Sen. Joseph Vitale of Middlesex County, works with Brown to get the bill through the Senate and signed into law.