Attention, Hollywood screenwriters — the discrimination lawsuit by 21 Borgata Babes would make a good streaming TV short series. The pitch: More than a decade after filing suit, sexy casino cocktail servers/entertainers get their day in court thanks to a surprise legal twist.
Back in 2008, 21 then-current or former Babes sued Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, claiming its policy of suspending servers with a 7 percent or more weight gain since hiring was discriminatory.
Seven years later, then-Superior Court Judge Nelson Johnson ruled, and a state appellate court upheld, that the casino’s appearance standards were lawful and nondiscriminatory. Borgata had spelled out the standards at hiring, calling the positions “entertainers who serve complimentary beverages,” and applied them to male servers as well. Many other businesses do the same with models, actors and even cable-news readers.
The Borgata Babes appealed to the N.J. Supreme Court, which in early 2016 declined to accept the case, letting the appellate court ruling stand.
That looked like the end of their claims, but on Monday the appellate court ordered that their case go to trial based on a largely forgotten aspect of its original ruling. Although it upheld the Borgata’s appearance standards and its right to enforce them, the court also had found there was a possibility of a claim of sexual harassment in how the standards were enforced. Some of the Babes had alleged they were harassed about weight gain after pregnancy or because of a medical condition.
The appellate judges had returned the case to Judge Johnson in 2015 for a trial on that basis unless the parties agreed to a settlement. He initially said he would hold a trial, but then considered and granted a second Borgata request for summary judgment.
More than three years later, Appellate Judges Susan Reisner and Hany Mawla rebuked Johnson for exceeding his authority in reconsidering the evidence the appellate court already had reviewed and reaching “a different legal conclusion from that evidence.”
Reisner and Mawla ordered a trial in the case for the remaining five defendants, which will be held before Judge John Porto. Johnson retired from the bench last year.
Given how much societal awareness of and sensitivity to sexual harassment has increased since 2015, Borgata may soon wish that it had let the lawsuit proceed then. The pressure probably is greater now to settle the lawsuit instead of proceeding with a trial sure to draw widespread coverage.
If the Borgata Babes succeed one way or another, a TV movie or series would have the story arc that Hollywood loves.