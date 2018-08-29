For the first time in its history, the New Jersey Pinelands Commission has denied a project request from another state agency that was approved and recommended by its expert staff.
The rejected project is a matter of public and first-responder safety. The state Forest Fire Service had asked for permission to cut 16 acres of trees that had grown to block the view of its fire tower in Bass River State Forest.
From the tower, fire service observers watch an area in which nine forest fires have burned 30,100 acres since 1999. Spotting fires as they start from the tower provides the earliest alert of trouble to the Forest Fire Service and residents.
The 50,000 residents in that area aren’t the only ones at risk. Nearby fires in 1936 and 1977 killed firefighters, who are honored by a memorial near the tower.
The Pinelands Commission vote disregards the safety of residents and firefighters. It doesn’t even adhere to the agency’s mission to preserve the natural resources of the Pine Barrens.
The trees to be cut were not put there by nature. They were planted by the government as a demonstration forestry grove, to be harvested and used when they reached maturity. Once the manmade grove is cut, the trees would be replaced with tree species native to the pinelands.
The commission’s staff analyzed the Forest Fire Service’s request and determined it met the requirements of the commission’s Comprehensive Management Plan. Indeed, a similar request two decades ago was approved and 4 acres were cut.
Nonetheless, one commissioner said he thinks the staff is wrong and the request doesn’t meet commission requirements. Another wanted to search for and possibly require the purchase of unproven technology — drones or satellite surveillance perhaps — rather than allow the trees to be harvested at essentially no cost.
Now the request will go before a state Office of Administrative Law judge, with the commissioners on one side and the Pinelands Commission staff on the other. This might require additional lawyers and expense, since those of the commission may not be able to represent both sides.
Rejecting the Forest Fire Service’s effort to ensure the safety of residents and firefighters is far more serious than the commission’s past departures from reality. When it ruled that kids occasionally playing soccer on turf-farm fields violated the integrity of the pinelands, the commission just looked ridiculous and was soon overturned by state law. The tower decision strongly suggests that it lacks perspective and common sense.
The administrative law office should be able to assure the safety of people while adhering to pinelands mandates. The staff’s experts said the Forest Fire Service plan did both.
More is needed. The state should reform the Pinelands Commission to ensure it considers the effect of its decisions on people as it preserves the integrity of the pinelands. Wasting less money would also be good.