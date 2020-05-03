Two months into the spread of coronavirus in New Jersey and across the nation, its rates of infection and mortality are still being determined. But this is certain: Shutting down nonessential businesses in an effort to slow that spread has produced an expected unemployment tsunami.
In the week just before Gov. Phil Murphy ordered Atlantic City casinos to close March 16, N.J. jobless claims increased 21%. The following week saw a spike 15 times greater than that.
Since then, each batch of weekly claims has been double to quadruple the prior weekly record after Superstorm Sandy of 46,000. As of this week, 940,000 New Jersey workers had filed for jobless benefits since mid-March. That suggests an unemployment rate of 20% or more.
Many feared that hospitals and other care systems might be overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases. What was certain was that the millions forced out of work would overwhelm systems providing unemployment benefits in New Jersey and throughout the U.S. The systems were designed for and accustomed to handling a small fraction of the claims they almost instantly fielded.
The N.J. Department of Labor and Workforce Development quickly took some steps to help the jobless in this unique crisis, temporarily suspending the requirement that they seek a new job to receive benefits and eliminating the waiting week before benefits are paid.
Then in an effort to blunt the claims-processing overload, claims agents and call-center staff started working overtime, phone lines and computers were added, programming was changed to accept about 60% of claims that were being kicked back to agents for review, and automated email replies were added to handle many specific questions and topics.
As of this week, $1.4 billion dollars in jobless benefits and federal supplemental aid has gone out to 624,000 unemployed in New Jersey. But that still leaves 300,000 waiting for help, with many feeling trapped in an unfolding personal finance disaster — barred from working and earning, facing bills and needs impossible to handle, unsure when or even if state and federal help will come.
Atlantic County has been hit particularly hard, its more than 45,000 newly jobless about double the rate of other counties in the state, due to its dominant and devastated hospitality industry of casinos and tourism. A Brookings Institute study found it the third worst county in the nation for jobs at risk to the pandemic.
The challenges to N.J. claims processing were further complicated by the unusual benefits of the federal CARES Act. That extended jobless benefits for another 13 weeks past the usual 26 weeks — but eligibility for the extension wasn’t clear. It also extended benefits to workers typically ineligible (and many not paying into the benefits trust fund) such as part-timers and independent contractors. Those greatly increased the share of applications requiring the attention of agents.
Under the circumstances, state claims processing inevitably is disappointing many. New Jersey didn’t help itself by leaving its benefits system on mainframe computers installed 40 years ago, according to The Wall Street Journal. To adjust its software in this crisis, it had to seek out programmers who can work in Cobalt, a computer language written in 1959. (Technological backwardness is common among state and local governments, with fewer than half of their computer systems deployed since 2001.) The need for modernizing is now obvious.
It would also help if Gov. Murphy would make an update on unemployment claims processing a regular part of his daily COVID-19 news conferences, with the latest from someone in that department.
As with the health aspects of the pandemic, much harm is inevitable, but providing current information and detailing what’s being done would reduce the uncertainty and help workers deal with their shattered lives.
