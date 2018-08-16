Convicted criminals get jail and prison sentences to punish them for what they’ve done and to prevent them — at least for the duration of their sentences — from committing another crime.
Most people, having never been locked up, assume the prevention part must be pretty effective, since inmates are heavily restricted in a secure facility.
In fact, there are a lot of offenses inside prisons and jails that would be crimes if committed outside. It would be surprising if there weren’t, since the resident population is all convicted criminals. The offenses, however, are rarely counted and typically not dealt with as crimes.
A 2012 Bureau of Justice Statistics survey counted 5.8 million self-reported violent crimes by inmates. That same year, 4 percent of the nation’s prisoners and 3.2 percent of jail inmates reported being sexually victimized in the past 12 months.
In 2000, U.S. inmates were issued 52,307 violations for assaulting guards or fellow prisoners — a rate of more than 4,000 violations per 100,000 prisoners.
Drug dependence among prisoners is common. The Bureau of Justice Statistics last year reported that more than half of state prisoners and two-thirds of jail inmates meet the clinical criteria for drug dependence or abuse — compared to just 5 percent of the general population.
Controlling the prison population is only the most important part of the effort to prevent drug use and violent offenses by inmates. Another is ensuring that the inmates don’t have access to drugs and anything that could be used in an assault or other crime.
The Cumberland County jail is making an important upgrade this month to its ability to keep out prohibited items, deploying a $138,000 full-body scanner.
When inmates arrive or return from outside court appearances, work or other appointments, a conveyor belt moves them through an imaging machine that pinpoints contraband on and inside them.
Inmates have tried to smuggle in razor blades, lighters, needles and many kinds of drugs, often in balloons they have swallowed.
Keeping such things out makes the prison environment safer for guards and prisoners. In 2015, an inmate tried to bring in a .25-caliber handgun inside his body.
More frequently the contraband is narcotics that undermines efforts to help inmates overcome their addiction and puts them in danger. In the past 16 months, corrections staff have revived inmates 26 times with the overdose-reversing drug naloxone.
The scanner will help control what’s available to inmates, while a new county jail will provide facilities that are more secure and safer for guards and inmates. That 100,000-square-foot institution will be built adjacent to South Woods State Prison outside Bridgeton, and the current jail will be demolished and replaced with a holding center attached to the courthouse next door.
Together the changes should reduce offenses within the jail, which is good for everyone on both sides of the bars, and for society as a whole.