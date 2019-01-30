New Jersey may be on the verge of requiring more disclosure of who donates money to certain nonprofits that spend some of their money promoting political issues and indirectly candidates.
This greater transparency in the campaign process sounds like a good thing and to an extent it would be. It might guard against some candidates or ballot questions getting swamped by massive spending from an unknown source — perhaps one with a personal interest in the outcome, maybe one outside New Jersey.
Voters would be better able to judge the motive of such spending. And maybe having to be named would be enough to prevent some questionable donations to the nonprofits to begin with.
And that points up one of the complications with this latest effort at campaign finance reform. It could also stifle some legitimate constitutionally guaranteed political expression, and could even be used by the two main political parties to discourage challenges to their perpetual control of government.
Dark money has gotten attention lately in part from its use or attempted use in support of the state’s top Democrats. A nonprofit running advertisements in favor of Gov. Phil Murphy’s agenda first said it would disclose its donors and then changed its mind. A corporate donation in support of Senate President Stephen Sweeney was mistakenly given to the wrong half of a pair of nonprofits, one that discloses donors and revealed it was Public Service Electric & Gas.
The big driver of interest in dark money reform, though, is the rise in campaign money outside the direct control of the main political parties. In the 2017 elections for governor and the Legislature, according to the N.J. Election Law Enforcement Commission, independent groups spent $47.5 million, compared to a combined $27 million by political parties.
These groups include labor unions, trade and industry associations, and organizations to promote social welfare such as the National Rifle Association, the liberal Majority Forward and the conservative Americans for Prosperity. They can’t specifically advocate for or against a candidate, but can spend nearly half of their donations (which aren’t tax deductible) on political issues. Meanwhile, donations to political parties and candidates are limited, must be disclosed and also aren’t deductible, but can be spent for or against candidates.
This month the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee unanimously advanced a new state requirement that independent advocacy groups disclose donors giving more than $10,000 a year. Sweeney supports the bill, which also would increase the amounts that candidates and party committees could receive. It has been amended to take effect at the start of last year, which likely would require the pro-Murphy nonprofit to disclose its donors.
The American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey opposes the bill on First Amendment grounds and has a legitimate concern. It worries that donors would fear that they’d be targeted for their political views and stop giving.
Progressives who support the disclosure requirement told New Jersey 101.5 that they’re against a provision in the bill that would reinstate the ability of county party organizations to move money around between themselves — which could be used to crush non-party challengers in primaries. That could also become a new path for undisclosed money to influence a campaign.
In total, the anti-dark money effort is mixed. Disclosure might be beneficial in some cases, and it might stifle voices in others. The political parties could use the changes to help prevent voters from having an alternative to their remaining in power. And money might well find another way into the political process as it has in the past.
The case against undisclosed donations to issue-advocacy groups doesn’t look strong enough yet to proceed with a bill that looks like it might create more problems than it solves.