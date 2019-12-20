The state Senate on Monday almost achieved a goal The Press has supported for many years, reportedly falling just one vote short of updating its immunization policy to reflect the broad consensus of medical science.
The state has long required that public school students be immunized for diseases that used to be devastating before vaccinations made them rare or even almost eradicated. That protects not only the kids but the whole public, since the diseases can’t spread once about 95 percent of people are immunized.
The bill, which already passed the Assembly, would have limited exemptions to the student vaccination requirement to medical reasons, dropping religious belief as a reason not to be vaccinated. New Jersey would have become the sixth state to allow only medical exemptions, which is the policy recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the nation’s doctors specializing in childhood health.
A religious exemption was a generously pro-free-speech policy, considering that no mainstream religions have a problem with vaccinations. Some Netherlands Reformed Congregations have a tradition of declining immunization, with some members considering it interference with divine providence while others accept it as a gift of God. Faith-healing denominations sometimes object to immunization, but even the Church of Christ, Scientist — whose belief that disease can be cured or prevented by focused prayer sometimes runs afoul of child-care laws — doesn’t have rules against vaccination and allows members to be immunized.
Religious exemptions were rare until a bogus British study in 1996 suggested there were harmful effects from the vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella (MMR). Researchers soon found that the study wasn’t only wrong, but fraudulent and based on falsified data. The damage, however, was already done, including a loosening by the New Jersey Legislature of the religious exemption that essentially made immunizing schoolchildren a parental choice.
Religious exemptions increased more than tenfold in New Jersey. Across the nation, diseases like whooping cough doubled in a year.
Last year a nationwide outbreak of measles started in New Jersey and New York, with 27 cases in Ocean County alone. The state Health Department rushed 12,000 doses of the MMR vaccine to the county to stop the disease. As of November, there have been 19 confirmed cases of measles in New Jersey this year.
The absence of measles and the fact that many of today’s senior citizens had the disease as children make it easy to forget it used to be a scourge. In the rest of the world it still is, killing more than 100,000 children a year. Pregnant women and newborns in particular are more susceptible to medical complications from measles.
We thought the measles outbreak would have sufficiently convinced legislators and the public that immunization requirements must be tightened. There is no downside, after all, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control, National Institutes of Health and every other top medical authority. As the president of the Medical Society of New Jersey said recently, “Medical science and prudent public health practice have proven that vaccines are safe and effective in limiting the spread of all vaccine-preventable diseases.”
Foes of the immunization requirement mistakenly see it as forcing parents to have their children vaccinated. Sen. Gerald Cardinale said, “It’s their right to be wrong, if they want to be wrong.” But it’s not their right to undermine public health protections by keeping society susceptible to preventable serious disease. And immunization is only required to attend public school, so it doesn’t apply to children home-schooled or at private schools.
Senate President Steve Sweeney said the bill is good public policy that is going to be passed, adding “there is no science to back up” the claims of the loud protesters at Monday’s vote.
We hope it becomes law very soon, for the sake of the health of all New Jersey residents.
