New Jersey and other high-tax states have been struggling to find ways to let residents exceed the new federal cap on deducting state and local taxes. Like New York, the Garden State passed a law supposedly letting people make donations local governments in the amount they owe in taxes in return for a property tax credit.
The federal Internal Revenue Service previously signaled that such bogus charity deduction schemes wouldn’t be allowed.
Late last month it issued rules making that clear. No surprise there — taxpayers have never been able to count their payments for goods or services as a charitable donation, so getting a tax credit in the same amount wasn’t going to fly.
But what hasn’t been as clear is why high-taxing states have fought so hard against this part of last year’s federal tax cut. New Jersey and three others have sued the federal government over it in a quixotic and money-wasting effort.
When Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law the highly dubious charitable donation scheme, he said was seeking to protect the state’s “working and middle-class families and seniors.” But as we pointed out before, since people can still deduct up to $10,000 in state and local taxes from their federal returns, almost none of those people will see their tax cut reduced by the cap.
Now an analysis of New Jersey’s lawsuit data by the North Jersey Record has shown just who would benefit from the efforts by Murphy and other state leaders to get around the limit on tax deductions.
If the lawsuit succeeded and restored unlimited deductions, nearly two-thirds of the tax breaks — about $1.9 billion — would go to the richest 1.5 percent of state residents, who make more than $500,000 a year. Just 280 families with annual incomes above $10 million would split $118 million.
The lawsuit won’t succeed, of course, so these wealthy New Jersey residents are out of luck.
But that’s fine for people who aren’t wealthy. According to the Tax Policy Center of the Urban Institute and the Brookings Institution, about two-thirds of New Jersey residents will pay less federal tax with the $10,000 cap on deduction of state and local taxes in place, while 8 percent will pay more.
The state figures those making between $50,000 and $100,000 will pay $82 more on average, while those with incomes $100,000 to $250,000 will pay an average $848 more a year.
This sort of progressive taxation is much like the millionaire’s tax sought by Murphy and some fellow Democrats. The fact that they’re against it when the revenue goes to another branch of government shows their concern for revenue outweighs that for working and middle-class families.
And that’s the key to why high-taxing states are trying to void the deduction cap. Wealthy people who can no longer write off a significant percentage of their state and local taxes are much less likely to support tax increases and more likely to start demanding that spending be cut in order to balance state budgets.
Working and middle-class families have born the full brunt of repeated increases in New Jersey taxes. They should be glad to have affluent families join them and start demanding that state officials reform state spending to make the burden tolerable for residents and the economy.