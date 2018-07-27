The law is what is on the books at the federal, state and local levels. In practice, though, the law also is what is enforceable and what is enforced.
Last week, for example, the New Jersey Supreme Court decided it was time to consider dismissing three-quarters of a million warrants for minor offenses — the vast majority of them parking and traffic tickets — allegedly committed more than 15 years ago. Chief Justice Stuart Rabner questioned the value or even possibility of prosecuting cases so old.
Local and state police officers could spend all of their time writing tickets, which would leave no time for combating serious crime. Instead, tickets for many violations typically are issued when an offender creates an unsafe situation or is involved in an accident.
A recent story looked at the enforcement of local ordinances that prohibit the consumption of alcoholic beverages on the beaches of Jersey Shore communities. It found that enforcement levels vary greatly between towns, and that often the enforcement is left to the discretion of police officers.
There are good reasons why towns would want to tailor their beach drinking enforcement to local conditions.
Shore cities that draw a younger, potentially rowdier crowd might want to keep better control on the alcohol that can fuel misbehavior. Issuing tickets for obvious violations can be a good way to make it clear that law enforcement is ready to act at the first sign behavior might get out of hand. No surprise, then, that the mayor of Wildwood — with its long history of catering to young adults — estimated the city issues hundreds of tickets for drinking on the beach.
At the other extreme are Longport and Margate, which didn’t issue any such summonses last year. Presumably they would have if required to keep order, but circumstances didn’t merit it. As Longport police Chief Frank Culone said, “Unless there is some sort of behavior that prompts us to take action, most of the time officers use discretion.”
The same sort of discretion is common at state campgrounds, where consuming alcohol also is prohibited. Unless campers are disturbing others, rangers are unlikely to confiscate their beverages, eject them from the campground or give them summonses.
This is an appropriate implementation of the law. Making beach goers and campers aware there is a law against bringing alcohol is enough to keep most people from overindulging (and many from drinking at all). And it signals everyone that if behavior interferes with the enjoyment of the beach or camping by others, the penalties are there to back up whatever enforcement is necessary.
The key is that the discretion be used fairly. That means officers exercise it not according to their own values or feelings, but in service to their central mission of preserving public order and safety.
Trusting law officers to do so is good, creating an expectation that encourages professionalism in carrying out duties that sometimes are much more consequential.
Discretion also gives people a chance to be responsible. The community needs that too. No matter how well lawmakers write the book, people can’t live by it alone.