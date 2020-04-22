The long running dispute about when the former Trump Plaza in Atlantic City will be demolished and who will pay for it looks like it’s coming to an end.
City government in March sought to force the razing of the hotel tower by suing owner IEP Plaza LLC, part of the real estate unit of investor Carl Icahn’s diversified holding company, Icahn Enterprises.
Icahn attorneys said the company already had decided to bring down the Plaza, even though it posed no risk to the public, so the lawsuit was a waste of time and money. They later called the city’s effort “a self-promotional PR stunt.”
The company told Superior Court it had selected a manager of the demolition and expected it to be finished in about two years. Reassuring words, certainly, but not enough — the court ordered IEP Plaza to present the demolition plan within 45 days (about May 25).
That was justified, given the history of this dispute.
When no one was interested in acquiring or using the Plaza, empty since 2014, New Jersey suggested it be removed and its beachfront block made into a natural access to the Boardwalk and beach from the nearby expressway entrance area.
In 2017 then-Mayor Don Guardian announced a plan to demolish the hotel tower, leaving the former Holiday Inn building and the 2,658 parking space garage.
Icahn said he wanted to use $5.6 million of the Plaza’s Investment Alternative Tax payments to help cover the $13.2 million cost of the demolition. Casinos have been allowed to use their IAT payments for various upgrades, and arguably demolition is the only upgrade possible.
But Guardian said Icahn should pay the whole demolition cost himself and as a board member of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority voted against the IAT use — joined by fellow member and Icahn rival Kevin Ortzman, Caesars Entertainment regional president. Union official and Senate President Steve Sweeney, who had thwarted Icahn’s plan to bring another city casino out of bankruptcy because the terms weren’t favorable to its unions, added his opposition a week later.
Under the best case, the former Plaza will be demolished after standing empty for eight years.
Presumably the CRDA gets to use its IAT payments and, if so, perhaps the battle and the white elephant at the city’s entrance for so long have been worth it.
But is this more than decade-long fight between powerful men used to getting their own way really over? We’re not considering this a done deal until we see the building imploded.
