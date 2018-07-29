The same week at the start of the month that State Police released their latest report on domestic violence, a man abducted a Patterson woman, shot and killed her and them died by suicide, police said.
The previous edition, covering incidents reported in 2015, seemed to show a slow decrease in statewide domestic violence offenses — but an alarming uptick in related homicides.
The 2016 figures, unfortunately, suggest the 16 percent jump in killings the prior year wasn’t an oddity. They then increased another 6 percent.
And domestic violence offenses overall were up 3 percent. Maybe some of that is due to greater awareness and victims more willing to report incidents and get help (call the New Jersey Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-572-7233). But combined with the killings, it looks like years of progress are at risk.
The report shows the damage of domestic violence is by no means confined to women and girls, the clear majority of victims, or spouses and partners. Of the 52 homicide victims in 2016, 16 were men or boys. And while 18 were spouses or co-parents, 19 were classified as relatives and 15 as friends or ex-friends.
Another related offense that has surged is sexual assaults. Domestic violence incidents included 223 of these in 2016, up from 204 the year before and a quarter more than in 2013.
As worrisome as these numbers are for New Jersey, the reports coming out of Atlantic County are much worse.
The three domestic violence homicides in the county, up from two the year before, are just the start.
Atlantic County’s rate of domestic violence offenses was more than double that of the state as a whole, with 17 per 1,000 people compared to the New Jersey rate of 7 per 1,000.
And law enforcement in the county makes arrests in a much smaller share of cases as well, just 17 percent in 2016 compared to a statewide rate of 31 percent.
Atlantic County and local officials should consider whether enough resources are targeting domestic violence and whether their methods are appropriate for the seriousness of the offenses.
We have supported a recommendation by local advocates for victims that police responding to domestic violence calls routinely gather as evidence 911 recordings, witness testimony, photos of injuries and details of the scene at the first response.
We also think police and domestic violence agencies should focus on cases where violence is frequently threatened — an average of every other day. Studies show those are 10 times as likely to result in violent assaults and rapes than cases with occasional threats.
Atlantic County residents must face the possibility that the local culture, for whatever combination of reasons, is too tolerant of domestic violence. The much higher rate of such offenses and much lower rate of arrests in such cases are unacceptable in a healthy society.
A concerted effort to improve to those rates to the level of the rest of New Jersey should start as soon as possible.