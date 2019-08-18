Every year, we urge people to take the precautions needed to avoid becoming the subject of one of our drowning-victim stories. The stories and the editorials they prompt are sad to write but necessary.
Most local readers already know the power and danger of the ocean — rip currents that can drag the strongest swimmer away from the beach, waves that can slam a person against the bottom and hold them there, jetties and piers that amplify currents unpredictably. That’s why swimmers who get in trouble are often from out of town.
We hope people elsewhere see our stories and editorials online and respect the ocean like a local.
There is one rule that can keep you safe even if you don’t know or follow all of the others — only swim under the watchful eyes of lifeguards. They are trained, equipped and amazingly capable of helping bathers in distress. A good lifeguard will be coming for you before you even know you are in trouble.
But they can’t do their job if you swim when they’re not there. This is a recurring problem that accounts for many close calls and tragedies.
On the evening of the Fourth of July, for example, a middle-aged man from Philadelphia went for a swim before the fireworks in Atlantic City, hours after the lifeguards had gone off duty. Luckily for him, when he got into trouble a bystander grabbed a boogie board and secured him until firefighters could arrive and bring him in.
In Ocean City last summer, 45 minutes after the guards left for the day, bystanders, police and firefighters pulled five people from the water off the Ninth Street jetty.
Last year, before Atlantic City budget cuts ended the practice, lifeguards worked extended hours at the Kentucky Avenue beach. But a teenager was going under at St. James Place and an alert to firefighters sent them to the wrong beach. Someone ran and alerted the working lifeguards, who rescued him and performed CPR.
Some towns keep a lifeguard crew on call at their headquarters into the early evening or an hour before the typical 10 a.m. start to their day, as a response team for emergencies at their beaches.
A few weeks ago, the team in Margate saved a boogie boarder who had been blown away from shore by strong winds.
Unfortunately, these extra efforts sometimes can’t avoid a tragedy.
Last summer, a middle-aged New Brunswick man swimming about 7 p.m. in Seaside Heights was taken down by a wave. Police were called and water rescue units brought him ashore, but he couldn’t be revived.
One of the saddest and most touching drownings in recent years occurred just a couple of weeks ago. A middle-aged man from Reading, Pennsylvania, went into the ocean to rescue his 11-year-old son, who was swimming in Atlantic City about a half-hour before the lifeguards went on duty. The child survived, but the father’s heroic effort cost him his life.
Living at the shore, we see these events each year, and it motivates us to avoid taking chances. We don’t go in the ocean unless there are lifeguards in their stands watching us, and we stay within the flag-designated area where they can easily see us.
We strongly urge visitors to do the same.