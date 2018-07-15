New Jersey’s more than 600 licensed facilities providing long-term care for seniors and others operate in a difficult market. They must provide regulated quality care, compete with other health-care providers for workers and accept the stingiest of government reimbursements as the major part of their revenue.
The increasing mobility and mental health issues of clients complete the recipe for trouble. The result: Patients get rushed care and less companionship, harried caregivers flee their jobs, positions go unfilled and nursing homes lose money on most residents.
The turnover rate for the certified nursing aides who provide 90 percent of the care is extremely high — 75 to 100 percent per year in some facilities. They generally earn between $11 and $13 an hour.
The labor union representing 8,000 nursing home workers in the state has a solution — require facilities to have a higher ratio of workers to patients. On July 1, the state Senate went along, passing a bill to mandate one nursing aide per eight residents in the morning, one for 10 in the evening and one for 16 overnight.
Sounds simple and it is, but it’s far from a solution.
For starters, there are already more than 1,800 job openings for certified nursing aides in the state and typically more than 4,000 a year. The staffing ratio mandate would require nursing homes to hire another 2,500 or so aides — probably not possible since they’re struggling to keep the existing positions filled.
Nursing homes could pay more and no doubt some should in an industry where long-term residential care can cost as much as $100,000 a year.
But according to the New Jersey Hospital Association, most nursing homes rely on state-funded Medicaid for at least 60 percent of their revenue. That provides far less funding per patient than private insurance and less even than Medicare. As a result, nursing homes in the state are losing more than $400 million a year providing care for their Medicaid patients.
Just hiring the new aides to meet the staffing mandate in the Senate bill, if they could be found under current conditions, would cost homes an additional $95 million a year.
The improvement sought by legislators will require more than them simply saying make it so.
The hospital association has a good idea. New Jersey should start honoring the nursing licenses of other states to help enlarge the pool of such workers.
The Health Care Association of New Jersey, which represents more than half of nursing homes, suggests that if the state is going to micromanage staffing ratios, it should at least include other nursing home staff such as registered nurses and licensed practical nurses. Other states among the seven with staffing-ratio laws have done so. With the trend in health care toward coordinated team care, that makes sense.
And lawmakers should consider the state’s own role in creating the care squeeze. It has another bill to increase its reimbursements for nursing home care and probably should tie that to a staffing ratio requirement.
Health care issues in general are complicated and take time. The desire for a quick and simple nursing home fix is understandable, but it probably would fail and end up hurting the patients it was intended to help – especially the poorest ones on Medicaid.