One of the most cheerful sights this month had nothing to do with the holidays. More than 200 people gathered in Atlantic City to enthusiastically bid on 195 typically small properties being auctioned.
Some looked for a house for themselves or as an investment. Some wanted the property next door. Others saw business potential. A local contractor described the feeling as “excitement.”
This scene wasn’t possible for more than a decade. Interest in city real estate started plunging in 2006 with the collapse of the U.S. housing market. That set off the severe recession of 2007-2009, costing many their jobs and homes. Many more abandoned houses no longer worth anywhere near the mortgages they were paying. The national foreclosure crisis was on.
Five years later, the rest of the nation had reduced its foreclosures to pre-crisis levels, quickly processing them and getting the properties back on the market. But in New Jersey, the courts halted and then slowed foreclosure processing, in part in response to reports of improper documentation by lenders. The state soon led the nation in percentage of homes in foreclosure.
Atlantic City was hit hard again in 2014 by the closing of three casinos. By the next year, it had the highest foreclosure rate of any U.S. metropolitan area (which for statistical purposes includes all of Atlantic County). One in every 230 homes was in some stage of foreclosure.
It took years for the national economy to rebound enough to fully restore the tourism that is the dominant industry at the Jersey Shore. After Atlantic City itself was pushed to the brink of bankruptcy, New Jersey took control, stabilized its finances and put it on the path to revival.
People are better off locally and across the nation, and it shows. Now only one in every 933 houses in the county is in foreclosure. A company that helps 19 county municipalities track and keep vacant properties maintained says that in the last year alone, properties registered as in active foreclosure dropped 43%.
Someday probably many years from now another housing market reversal will come. But there is reason to hope New Jersey will handle it better.
After the New Jersey Judiciary’s Special Committee on Residential Foreclosures recommended ways “to ensure a timely foreclosure process while upholding due process rights,” the Legislature passed and Gov. Phil Murphy signed a package of nine bipartisan reforms to foreclosure processing. Among them are foreclosure mediation, getting vacant houses to a sheriff’s sale within 60 days of a foreclosure judgment, and disclosing who is responsible for maintaining properties in foreclosure.
Now the county real estate market looks like it is off the bottom and picking up. Property values as tracked by Zillow are up 7% this year and expected to rise another 4% next year.
The timing looks very good for the bidders at the auction of city properties this month. With no expectations of another recession at the national level and the city slowly turning around, the properties they bought — some in the $5,000 to $50,000 range — may look like incredible bargains someday.
It’s reassuring to see the good part of the economic cycle being used to strengthen individuals, the city and the county. The best time to counter the next inevitable downturn is during the good years after the last.
