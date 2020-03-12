The Trump administration recently cut funding for a federal-state study of possible ways to protect the New York-New Jersey harbor from storm surges and flooding.
The study was prompted by tropical storm Sandy, not even a hurricane when it hit, which killed 60 people in the two states and caused $71 billion in U.S. damages.
The biggest, most expensive option proposed by that six-year study was a 6-mile-long, 46-foot-high ocean barrier from Sandy Hook in Monmouth County to New York City’s Rockaway peninsula. The Army Corps of Engineers estimated it would cost $118 billion and take 25 years to build.
In mid-January, the barrier was targeted by President Trump, who called it “costly, foolish and environmentally unfriendly … probably wouldn’t work anyway … (and) will also look terrible.”
Those are valid views of the barrier, but beside the point. Whatever can be done to reduce storm and flood risk to overdeveloped and densely populated coastal areas, it will be expensive. Making rational decisions that get the most for the money spent requires looking at all the options, even ones that at first seem easy to reject.
As usual, New York and North Jersey got all of the attention over the rash defunding of their $19 million study, partly funded by the N.J. Department of Environmental Protection. Largely lost was the simultaneous loss of funds for a federal-state study of what can be done to reduce the worst flooding in the back bays of South Jersey.
That study, costing a mere $3 million, was expected to be finished sometime this year or next. It already had released a preliminary report a year ago on the possible use of flood control structures like those found in Europe.
That first phase helpfully ruled out storm-surge barriers for Hereford Inlet between North Wildwood and Stone Harbor, and for the inlet between Brigantine and Little Egg Harbor.
It found massive gates technically feasible at Absecon Inlet, Barnegat Inlet and Great Egg Harbor Inlet. It also found that floodwalls and levees would work at locations from Atlantic City to Longport, in Brigantine, Cape May, Ocean City, the Wildwoods, Stone Harbor/Avalon, Sea Isle City and on Long Beach Island.
These are important options to consider, but by no means the only effective responses to increased flooding that is expected to worsen substantially as the Earth warms.
Subsequent phases of the study were considering approaches such as acquiring properties and relocating people; protecting commercial, public and industrial properties with ring levees around them; and natural and nature-based features such as living shorelines and restored marshes, beaches and dunes.
This cost-efficient study is essential to developing the public and governmental responses needed to keep people and property safe. If the Trump administration ends the low-cost search for storm and flood mitigation strategies, it must provide an alternative path to protecting the residents and buildings in the 950 square miles subject to storm surge and flooding along New Jersey’s coasts.
Addressing this growing risk will take time. Finding and using the best approaches will save many lives and a lot of money. Doing nothing would be the costliest response of all.
