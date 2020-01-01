South Jersey in 2020 will be a focus of intense political rivalry, with meaningful and interesting campaigns at the local, state and national levels. The action will start almost immediately and won’t end until almost Thanksgiving, with only the region’s traditional summer vacation from politics offering relief.
Any day now, the 3,000-plus strong petition to reform Atlantic City by changing the form of its government will be certified. Just weeks afterward, voters will decide whether the city might be better run with fewer council members and a professional city manager.
In the same January-February period, President Donald Trump is expected to make an appearance in South Jersey in support of the reelection of its Democrat-turned-Republican congressman, Rep. Jeff Van Drew. With no venue an obvious choice for a Trump event in the district (all of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem, and portions of Gloucester, Camden, Burlington and Ocean counties), this would be a good time to start an office pool on the location.
Van Drew got national attention all last year for views and votes out of step with his party. His opposition to impeachment at the end, which prompted the Democratic Party to force him out and the Republican Party to embrace him, elevated his reelection race this year to a pitched battle. The parties will marshal their local, state and national forces and funds to try to win.
The first engagement will be the June 2 primary and six hopefuls have already announced their candidacies to challenge Van Drew — three Democrats and three Republicans, with several more saying they are considering it. By spring the number is almost certain to change.
That congressional primary would be enough to keep people talking until summer, but there may be more. America’s Democrats may not have settled by June on a nominee to run against Trump, which would make New Jersey’s late primary important for a change.
In June, July and August this year people might be happier than usual to concentrate on the work of the region’s peak tourism season. They might get through the summer hardly noticing a political ad.
Except maybe for legal marijuana. With commercial and retail sale of the drug also headed for the November ballot and the marijuana industry positioned to outspend opponents of legalization, it may start buying campaign spots early.
When the partisan campaigns start in earnest in the fall, many candidates will be hard-pressed to be heard amid the voices for and against President Trump. Sen. Cory Booker, still seeking to run against Trump as of now, is facing reelection and six Republicans are vying to be Booker’s opponent. All dozen New Jersey congressional seats will be contested, not just Van Drew’s. And that 2nd District congressional race will be at risk of becoming just part of the great referendum on Trump, overwhelming voters’ feelings and assessments of local candidates.
South Jersey’s personal experience with Trump — who dominated the Atlantic City stage decades ago with the same unapologetic bravado of his campaign and presidency — already gave residents a special perspective on this political year. Now they also host what probably will be the nation’s highest profile congressional race.
This all makes 2020 a great time to engage in politics and have a hands-on experience of democracy. People might consider volunteering for a campaign, canvassing voters door to door or working the phones.
Even those content to observe, occasionally comment and vote might want to prepare. Voting in the primary elections at the start of June will be limited to those who had declared their party affiliation by about two months before the vote and those who are registered as unaffiliated and declare themselves either Democrats or Republicans at the polls.
Elections are exciting and sometimes difficult to bear because there must be winners and losers. Try to accept the outcome and appreciate those who think and vote differently in these united states.
As the nation’s founders knew, our bonds are strongest when made and maintained willingly.
