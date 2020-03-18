In just a few weeks, the novel coronavirus from China has affected everyone in America.
Few in the United States so far — about 4,000 — have known cases of the COVID-19 illness the virus causes. Of those, more than 70 have died.
The nation’s medical experts say those numbers are sure to rise, and soon. How high, they won’t even guess. While everyone waits to find out, the public’s anxiety grows.
There hasn’t been a pandemic this dangerous in the U.S. for a long time — probably the flu pandemic of 1968 that killed about 100,000 Americans. The most recent pandemic, in 2009-10, also was caused by an unusual strain of the influenza virus. Although about 61 million contracted that H1N1 virus, it caused only about 12,500 deaths — less than normally caused each year by ordinary flu.
People don’t know how COVID-19 will compare eventually with these widespread epidemics, so many naturally fear the worst. Such fear is good to the extent it motivates them to take the widely recommended precautions to reduce the chance of getting and spreading the coronavirus — clean hands often; avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth; put distance between yourself and others; disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. Fear itself can also be harmful when it provokes irrational responses that can actually hurt self and others.
Many people are also affected by the U.S. national emergency declared in response to the global pandemic. Travel has been restricted, health care providers have been ordered to prepare for a surge in demand, and the public has been encouraged to avoid gatherings of people.
States have gotten more specific in response to the advance of COVID-19 within their borders. First many schools shut, visits to hospitals and prisons were reduced, court operations were suspended. Then on Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy joined his peers in New York and Connecticut in closing all schools, restaurants, casinos, theaters, fitness centers and non-essential retail, recreational and entertainment businesses.
This requires significant sacrifice on the part of the workers and owners in these affected industries and others related to those businesses. State and federal governments are taking steps to reduce their plight, but there’s no question they’re taking a hit so that the outcome will be better for everyone in the state. Everyone, therefore, should be grateful to them and support efforts to moderate their losses.
Then there are those on the front lines of fighting COVID-19 — the workers in the service industries that must keep providing the necessities of life to the public at the risk of contracting the coronavirus themselves. We consider them the everyday heroes of the war on the pandemic.
Supermarket staffs have done an amazing job of restocking and serving crowds of almost panicked customers stocking up for whatever they imagine is the worst-case scenario. The work of checkout clerks now entails a level of health risk that isn’t figured into their typically very modest hourly wages.
The same and more goes for health care workers at all levels. People still need care, and not just for COVID-19. The earlier experience of other nations has shown that, as usual, care providers are at greater risk from the pathogen they valiantly fight.
Those on front lines that can’t be abandoned set an example of dedication and courage for all, and we are grateful for their service to the South Jersey community. Express your appreciation for their job well done the next time you see them.
