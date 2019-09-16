This was a violent summer for Atlantic City, and the city’s youth suffered the brunt of it.
Three teenagers, Na’imah Bell, 15, Katusca Robles, 18 and Quran Bazemore, 16, were among the seven people who were fatally shot this summer. The homicides, as well as other incidents of juvenile violence, prompted a number of vigils, community walks and calls for action.
It also led city officials to reinstate a 2006 curfew prohibiting those under 18 from being in public places without a parent between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Atlantic City’s leaders also looked elsewhere for answers. Stakeholders in Atlantic City’s recovery traveled to Newark last month to see how a program there used a “street team” of residents — former offenders — to reach the at-risk youths. One of the appeals of the team was its ability to gain the trust of younger residents.
The city’s approximately 10,000 young people have been called “the forgotten” and “the invisible” citizens of Atlantic City. Jim Johnson, in his transition report on Atlantic City to Gov. Phil Murphy, emphasized the need to reach the younger generation and to address issues revolving a lack of opportunities for city youth.
There is, both anecdotally and through data, the sense that the city’s youth have had to deal with “a lot of broken promises.”
“A lot of youth now, they’re to the point where now they need more action,” one youth group volunteer told The Press of Atlantic City this summer.
The volunteer was one of many our reporters spoke as part of our Reinventing Atlantic City project, a year-long examination of challenges the city is facing. July’s Reinventing Atlantic City coverage focused on quality of life, including what the city offers to youth. The frustration among many trying to improve the situation for young was palpable.
Frustration from the youth themselves was also documented in “Strengths and Supports in the Lives of Atlantic City Public Schools,” a development profile of the city’s youth created by Search Institute. The nonprofit Search Institute, which conducts research and helps organizations develop strategies from that research, surveyed 733 juveniles from fourth to 12th grade on their views of themselves and their communities.
The findings in the 63-page report highlighted some glaring issues. One question highlighting how city’s youth viewed their opportunities to learn new skills and develop new relationships through their community was particularly sobering — 69% were pessimistic about what their community has to offer in way of help.
The report presents an opportunity for the city to address some shortcomings and to help rebuild trust. That should be the long-term strategy. A curfew and street team are logical responses to what’s happening in the resort.
But what the city’s youth really are asking for is something we all want — opportunities.
