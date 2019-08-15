An outbreak of hepatitis A has spread across America since 2016. From then until the start of this month, 29 states have reported 23,638 cases — 60% of them requiring hospitalizations and 233 resulting in deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
New Jersey is among them, and in the past eight months the outbreak has intensified, especially in South Jersey.
From Dec. 1 through July 27, the state Department of Health confirmed 326 cases of hep A, compared to 70 for all of 2018. A third of those new cases were in Camden County, with Gloucester and Burlington counties having the next largest number of infections, according to NJ Spotlight. In adjacent Philadelphia, 91 cases have been reported to the city Department of Public Health so far this year.
In summer, the Jersey Shore gets many visitors from the other side of South Jersey and Philadelphia, so residents of the eastern counties need to be aware of the possibility of this highly contagious liver disease and take suitable precautions.
Hepatitis A remains the rarest of the three forms of the disease. The more common hepatitis B and C are transmitted by blood, and for C also by bodily fluids. Hep A can be transmitted by unsanitary conditions that allow contact with tiny amounts of fecal matter (for example, not washing hands after using the bathroom), or through risky behaviors such as sharing needles. Infection only requires a trace of the hep A virus.
Some people infected with hepatitis A have no symptoms and so may transmit a disease they don’t know they have. Symptoms include yellowing skin and eyes, dark urine and stools, exhaustion, fever, nausea and diarrhea, and may take two weeks to almost two months to develop.
The state Department of Health recommends that people talk to their health-care providers about their risk and what they can do to protect themselves. A vaccine is available for hep A (and also one for hep B) that can protect against infection for at least a decade. The department has supplied county health agencies with it to provide to uninsured residents and those most at risk.
The department also suggests that people use the CDC’s interactive hepatitis risk assessment tool, available at cdc.gov/hepatitis/riskassessment, which generates a personal report in 5 minutes with a recommendation on tests and vaccines.
The state Department of Health provides free or low-cost vaccination and screening for those needing it at the Atlantic County Health Department in Northfield, the Oasis Drop-In Center in Atlantic City, the Cape May County Health Department STD Clinic in Cape May Court House and Ocean Health Initiatives in Manahawkin. The state lists no sites in Cumberland County.
So far the Jersey Shore counties have been spared from the worst of the hepatitis A outbreak. The best chance of that continuing, despite the influx of visitors from outbreak hot spots, is if residents get tested and vaccinated when appropriate and always follow sanitary practices, such as thorough hand-washing.