The growing wave of retiring baby boomers is leaving the United States with fewer workers supporting more elderly people. Recently released census figures for 2017 show there are now 25 Americans 65 and older for every 100 of working age — up from 21 in 2010.
Nationally this puts a burden on retirement programs such as Social Security and Medicare, but at all levels it requires difficult shifts — more medical care and facilities for seniors, fewer facilities for schoolchildren, and governmental budgets serving more constituents but drawing taxes from fewer workers.
New Jersey is ahead of the country a little on the graying trend, with a median age last year of 39.8 compared to the nation’s 38 years.
South Jersey, however, has been aging more rapidly. Combined with the loss of population in the southernmost counties that followed their economic downturn, the demographics present a formidable challenge to growing the regional economy and maintaining government services.
Cape May County is the oldest in the state by far, with a median age of 49.4 years in 2017. At the start of the decade, there were 36 residents for each 100 of working age (18 to 64). Last year, the elderly cohort reached 45 per 100 workers.
The trend has been similar in relatively youthful Cumberland County, mid-range Atlantic and older Ocean.
Atlantic County, with a median age of 41.5 years, went from 23 seniors to 28 per 100 working age residents over the seven years. Cumberland (median of 37.5) in 2000 had just 20 elderly per 100 workers, but by last year was up to 24. Ocean, with its many retirement communities and a median age of 42.8 years, saw its seniors to workers ratio climb from 38 to 42 per hundred.
Ocean County is the only one of the four with a growing population — up 3.7 percent since 2000. Atlantic has lost 1.7 percent of its people, Cumberland 2.6 percent and Cape 3.8 percent.
Probable factors behind the loss besides people moving to find jobs include a local trend toward more seasonal housing and a falling birthrate nationwide.
The aging in the southernmost counties would have been worse if not for a counter trend — the growth in their Hispanic populations. From 2000 to 2017, all three saw significant increases in the number of Hispanic residents: 11 percent in Atlantic to 51,341 (nearly a fifth of the total population), 21 percent in Cape to 7,325 (less than a tenth of the total) and 10 percent in Cumberland to 46,911 (nearly a third).
Continuing or even increasing Hispanic population growth could soften the effects of aging and outmigration in the counties. That makes the national debate on immigration more significant for South Jersey, since its outcome may well influence the region’s economy and demographic character.