The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and Atlantic City just won’t give up on hosting a professional sports team. Whether that effort should be awe-inspiring or bewildering will depend on whether it eventually succeeds.
The latest in a long line of attempts is an Arena Football League franchise that will play at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall starting in May.
Former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski chairs the league’s executive committee and leads the operator of the Atlantic City team and two others. That’s a reason for optimism, but other factors not so much.
Several previous Atlantic City teams tried and failed to find a sufficient paying audience to survive, including some minor league sports franchises. The Boardwalk Bullies offered exciting hockey games and had a loyal following in the same hall, but never drew the needed crowd, even after winning the ECHL’s Kelly Cup championship in 2003.
Likewise, many considered Surf baseball games at the team’s built-for-it Sandcastle Stadium a great entertainment value, just not as many as necessary to sustain the team.
Even an indoor football team isn’t new. Atlantic City had one in 2004. It lasted a year and its league folded as well.
This is a hopeful and promising time with Atlantic City on the rebound. But there is also untimely competition — another football league supplemental to the NFL just started this month. That Alliance of American Football looked very strong, its games drawing more TV viewers in its opening weekend than those of the NBA.
There was good news for the Arena Football League this month with the return of a team in Columbus, Ohio. A team there averaged attendance of 14,000 per game from 2004 to 2009. League President John Adams estimates teams need to draw about 9,500 per game to succeed. Boardwalk Hall has the capacity with 14,770 seats.
The addition of Atlantic City and Columbus teams gives the league six for this season, and next year a Cleveland team is expected to return after renovations to its arena, according to the Times Union of Albany, New York.
After the 13-week season, three weeks of playoffs will culminate in the ArenaBowl in August.
The Atlantic City team’s three-year agreement with the CRDA commits the agency to spending up to $500,000 on Boardwalk Hall changes needed to host the games. If that’s all the agency spends on the team, it’s a modest bet on adding a new form of family entertainment to the city’s attractions.
It will only pay off in a lasting way, however, if it turns out Americans really can’t ever get enough football.