Esau Morales of Little Egg Harbor makes a good lesson in responsible dog ownership. If the charges against him and multiple victim accounts are true, his behavior has been the opposite of even the minimum that the public expects of dog owners.
Dogs are unpredictable and Americans have so many that it’s inevitable one will occasionally bite someone. But in Morales’ case, his three dogs bit at least six people over a period of four months, police said. Then this wave of canine terror culminated in the three dogs biting another six people in a single day earlier this month.
After at least two people were bit on Dec. 10 in Morales’ neighborhood in the Mystic Island section of town, authorities seized his three dogs. That should have been a sufficient wakeup call for him, but Police Chief Richard Buzby Jr. said Morales misled the court into returning his dogs to him.
You’d think an owner lucky enough to get his dogs back after they’d bit people would do all that was needed to make sure it didn’t happen again. Chief Buzby said that, instead, Morales put up an insufficient barrier to control the dogs in response to the court’s order for fencing to contain them.
No surprise that he didn’t get licenses for the dogs. What is surprising is that he apparently led authorities in December to believe the dogs had been vaccinated for rabies — which turned out not to be the case when they attacked six more people this month.
Buzby said he’s going to seek the maximum sentence this time, but even that may not be much considering the number of people harmed and the egregiousness of the behavior. If convicted on all current counts, Morales would serve 90 days in jail and do 90 days of community service, as well as pay fines up to about $2,050. Prosecutors are looking into possible additional charges.
The shock of reading about a quiet suburban neighborhood terrorized for months by repeated attacks by the same dogs is a reaction to the obvious — it should never have been allowed to go so far. Police said there were at least seven incidents of the dogs attacking people, and by any reasonable measure that’s at least five too many.
Police generally deal with more serious crimes and usually can leave the bad behavior of dogs and their owners mainly to animal control officers. But if multiple dogs are biting multiple people, police and local officials must rigorously follow up to ensure an immediate end to it.
As it is, everyone should be grateful that this tragedy wasn’t far worse.
